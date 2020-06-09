Linda Cardellini Would Love to Do a Laura Barton Movie With Marvel

✖

Should Linda Cardellini get her way, Laura Barton will get her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day. Though it's quite the longshot, Cardellini said in one recent interview she'd love to return to the character in whatever shape, way, or form Marvel Studios and Disney would have her, even if it meant a full-fledged movie. The wife of Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Cardellini first appeared as the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron. After a quick mention in Captain America: Civil War, Cardellini popped up a few times in Avengers: Endgame, at the immediate beginning and ending of the feature.

“I mean, you know, it was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe. It’s its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don’t know, it’s pretty fun," Cardellini tells Collider. "My daughter’s friends love it. It’s one of those kinds of things, you know? So it’s always fun. I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! But I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think people are more interested in the superheroes.”

It stands to reason the character would also be involved with the Hawkeye series featuring both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, a show currently due out next Fall. Though the news has been mum on that front, there's been a persistent rumor Marvel Studios is circling Hailee Steinfeld to play Bishop.

"You know, right now, I will tell you that music is where my head is at. That's what I'm focused on… that is what is occupying my brain at the moment," Steinfeld said on SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up last month when asked about said rumors.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

