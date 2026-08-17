Hayden Panettiere, Heroes and Scream Franchise Star, Dies at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, best known to many fans for her role as Claire Bennet in the NBC TV series Heroes and for playing Kirby Reed in the Scream movie franchise, among other films and shows, has passed away. ABC News brings word of her death, with a statement from her representatives confirming it. No details about the circumstances of Panettiere’s death were confirmed, but TMZ reports that she passed away earlier today. Panettiere was 38.

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” their statement reads. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36

Born August 21, 1989, Hayden Panettiere began her acting career before she was even a year old, starring in ads for Playskool as an eleven-month-old. From there, she quickly started booking roles on bigger stages, starring in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live when she was just five, before jumping to another soap, CBS’ Guiding Light, which she would appear on for four years.

A major credit early in Panettiere’s career that many fans may have forgotten about, or simply not realized, also came early in her time as a performer, with Panettiere providing the voice for the young ant Dot in A Bug’s Life.

This is a developing story.