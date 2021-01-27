Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in February 2021

February is right around the corner and that means HBO Max is getting ready to make some major changes to its lineup. There are tons of new movies and TV shows set to make their way to the service over the course of the next month, as well as some films that are going to be leaving. If you've felt that your streaming offerings have been stale as of late, there is a lot of new content coming your way, thanks to HBO Max.

As you probably already know, Warner Bros. made the decision to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. So that means two brand new WB movies are going to be hitting HBO Max in February. Judas and the Black Messiah, the story of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, arrives on February 12th, followed by the new Tom & Jerry movie, which debuts on February 26th.

There are plenty of DC movies making their long-awaited return to HBO Max in February, including the Tim Burton Batman films and James Wan's Aquaman.

Are you looking forward to checking out all of the new options coming to HBO Max next month? Take a look at the full list below!