Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2021
A new year is almost upon us, and that means new content is making its way to HBO Max. The WarnerMedia streaming service, which is now available on Roku, boasts an enormous library of movies and TV shows and continues to rotate its offerings on a regular basis. Following the debut of Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max will be looking to kick off 2021 by bringing back some beloved titles that recently departed the service, and adding a few popular Cartoon Network TV shows that animation fans will certainly be excited about.
Quite a few Batman and Superman titles are coming back to HBO Max on January 1st, including all three film's in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Also arriving on the same day are shows like Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Codename: Kids Next Door, and Gossip Girl.
The biggest title coming to HBO Max in January is The Little Things, the new Warner Bros. thriller starring the Oscar-winning trio of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. The Little Things was originally planned as a full theatrical release, but will become the first 2021 Warner Bros. film to get a day-and-date launch on HBO Max.
Take a look below at the full list of movies and shows heading to HBO Max next month!
January 1
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President's Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984
The General's Daughter, 1999
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N'Ever After, 2007
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991
Heaven Help Us, 1985
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994
Miss Firecracker, 1989
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean's 8, 2018
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005
Rollerball, 2002
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born, 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987
Underclassman, 2005
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009
Walk Of Shame, 2014
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2
Willard, 1971
Worth Winning, 1989
You Can Count On Me, 2000
January 9
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2
Ben 10, Season 4A
The King Of Staten Island, 2020
January 12
Against The Wild, 2014
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015
Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015
Blue Valentine, 2010
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989
An Elephant's Journey, 2018
The Escape Artist, 1982
Get Carter, 1971
Hecho En Mexico, 2012
Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007
Hellboy: Sword of Storms, 2006
Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010
Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016
The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013
La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014
Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014
Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012
Lost and Delirious, 2001
Love and Sex, 2000
Lovely & Amazing, 2002
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Meatballs, 1979
The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009
A Mermaid's Tale, 2017
Mistress, 1992
Mother's Day, 2012
Mud, 2013
Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016
Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017
No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2
Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2
Pinocchio, 2012
Promare, 2019
Reservoir Dogs, 1992
Ride Your Wave, 2019
Righteous Kill, 2008
Sprung, 1997
The Spy Next Door, 2010
Tender Mercies, 1983
Thanks for Sharing, 2013
Turtle Tale, 2018
The Visitor, 2008
Vixen, 2015
January 14
Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
In the new season, “Dory” (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker “Chip” (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, “Portia” (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; “Elliott” (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and “Drew” (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.
January 15
Stephen King's It, 1990
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975
Poltergeist, 1982
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere
Roots (Mini Series), 1977
Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021
The Wayans Bros
January 20
At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3
C.B. Strike, Season 1
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere
January 21
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra.
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C
In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky’s missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It’s an all-new year with all-new Looney!
January 24
Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: "F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob", Special Episode Premiereprevnext
¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), 2021
What I Like About You
The Little Things
Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller “The Little Things” about two California sheriffs and their growing obsession with a suspect while embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.