Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2021

A new year is almost upon us, and that means new content is making its way to HBO Max. The WarnerMedia streaming service, which is now available on Roku, boasts an enormous library of movies and TV shows and continues to rotate its offerings on a regular basis. Following the debut of Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max will be looking to kick off 2021 by bringing back some beloved titles that recently departed the service, and adding a few popular Cartoon Network TV shows that animation fans will certainly be excited about. Quite a few Batman and Superman titles are coming back to HBO Max on January 1st, including all three film's in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Also arriving on the same day are shows like Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Codename: Kids Next Door, and Gossip Girl. The biggest title coming to HBO Max in January is The Little Things, the new Warner Bros. thriller starring the Oscar-winning trio of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. The Little Things was originally planned as a full theatrical release, but will become the first 2021 Warner Bros. film to get a day-and-date launch on HBO Max. Take a look below at the full list of movies and shows heading to HBO Max next month!

January 1 12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street, 1933

All the President's Men, 1976

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown, 1974

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring, 2013

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait), 2021

Happy Feet, 2006

The Electric Horseman, 1979

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984

The General's Daughter, 1999

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N'Ever After, 2007

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991

Heaven Help Us, 1985

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021

Loiter Squad

Ma, 2019

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994

Miss Firecracker, 1989

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012

No Country for Old Men, 2007

The Notebook, 2004

Ocean's 8, 2018

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005

Rollerball, 2002

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born, 2018

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984

The Three Stooges, 2012

TMNT, 2007

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies, 1987

Underclassman, 2005

V for Vendetta, 2005

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009

Walk Of Shame, 2014

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2

Willard, 1971

Worth Winning, 1989

You Can Count On Me, 2000

January 2 The High Note, 2020

January 4 30 Coins, Series Premiere

January 8 Patriot’s Day, 2016

Scream, 1996

Squish, Season 1

January 9 The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, Season 4A

The King Of Staten Island, 2020

January 10 Miracle Workers, Season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere

January 12 Against The Wild, 2014

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, 2016

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation, 2015

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs, 2016

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World, 2015

Blue Valentine, 2010

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Earth Girls Are Easy, 1989

An Elephant's Journey, 2018

The Escape Artist, 1982

Get Carter, 1971

Hecho En Mexico, 2012

Hellboy: Blood and Iron, 2007

Hellboy: Sword of Storms, 2006

Hellboy: The Dark Below, 2010

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again, 2016

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, 1976

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, 2013

La Mujer de Mi Hermano, 2005

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers, 2015

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade, 2014

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team, 2014

Leapfrog: Numberland, 2012

Lost and Delirious, 2001

Love and Sex, 2000

Lovely & Amazing, 2002

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Meatballs, 1979

The Men Who Stare at Goats, 2009

A Mermaid's Tale, 2017

Mistress, 1992

Mother's Day, 2012

Mud, 2013

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, 2016

Night is Short, Walk on Girl, 2017

No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2

Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2

Pinocchio, 2012

Promare, 2019

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

Ride Your Wave, 2019

Righteous Kill, 2008

Sprung, 1997

The Spy Next Door, 2010

Tender Mercies, 1983

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

Turtle Tale, 2018

The Visitor, 2008

Vixen, 2015

January 14 Search Party, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

In the new season, "Dory" (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker "Chip" (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, "Portia" (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; "Elliott" (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and "Drew" (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

January 15 Stephen King's It, 1990

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1975

Poltergeist, 1982

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director’s Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere

Roots (Mini Series), 1977

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich), 2021

The Wayans Bros

January 16 Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004

January 19 Everwood

January 20 At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere

January 21 Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The iconic Italian crime series Gomorrah is based on Roberto Saviano’s bestselling book that examines the account of the decline of Naples under the rule of the Camorra. Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

In this latest batch, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky's missing pants! Fan-favorites Sylvester and Tweety along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner also come along for the ride in these ten all-new animated episodes. It's an all-new year with all-new Looney!

January 22 The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere

January 23 Don't Let Go, 2019

Person of Interest

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob", Special Episode Premiere

January 26 Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel