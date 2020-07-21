Birds of Prey Is Coming to HBO Max in August

✖

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) had a pretty unique impact on the comic book movie landscape when it first debuted earlier this year, both for its female-fronted action-packed flair, and for being the last mainstream DC film to be released prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have yet to check out Birds of Prey - or want to relive the magic once again - HBO Max will soon be giving you a chance to do so. The new streaming service recently announced its slate of August programming, along with the confirmation that Birds of Prey will debut on the service on August 15th.

While Birds of Prey's box office run was cut short due to the pandemic, there's no denying that the film has had a pretty passionate fanbase, especially following its early launch on Video on Demand in March. Now that the film will be easily available on HBO Max, it's safe to assume that that audience will only grow.

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with The Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being targeted by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“We wanted people to get a taste of what life could be like when you see it from Harley’s point of view,” Robbie, who also produces the film, explained in a previous interview. “It’s just this bright, poppy, heightened, fantastical world.”

“She’s very feminine in a very superficial way…At the same time, she’s such a badass,” director Cathy Yan added. “I liked that tension of it. It was exhilarating to create an unfiltered version of Harley Quinn.”

"I think sometimes we equate femininity with being polite,” Yan continued. “but that’s not the same thing.”

And while a sequel or spinoff for the film has not yet been announced (outside of Harley's upcoming appearance in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad), fans have been eager to see the iconic characters continue their stories.

"It's more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together," Robbie explained during a visit to the film's set last year. "In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey."

