Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2020

December is coming up in just a few days, so it's time to look at what streaming services like HBO Max have in store for the month ahead. Every month since its arrival earlier this year, HBO Max has overturned its roster, adding new titles and removing old ones. December 2020 is no different, and there will be plenty of changes coming to the service in the final month of the year. Most new additions are taking place on December 1st, but there are quite a lot of originals arriving through the rest of the month as well.

It's no secret that the biggest new addition to HBO Max in December is coming on Christmas Day. After several delays due to theater closures, Warner Bros. made the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max the sae day it arrives on the big screen. December 25th will see the highly-anticipated sequel debut on the streaming service, but it will only be available for a month.

HBO's His Dark Materials and HBO Max's The Flight Attendant will see their finales arrive on the service at some point in the month as well.

You can take a look below at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max in December.