Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2020
December is coming up in just a few days, so it's time to look at what streaming services like HBO Max have in store for the month ahead. Every month since its arrival earlier this year, HBO Max has overturned its roster, adding new titles and removing old ones. December 2020 is no different, and there will be plenty of changes coming to the service in the final month of the year. Most new additions are taking place on December 1st, but there are quite a lot of originals arriving through the rest of the month as well.
It's no secret that the biggest new addition to HBO Max in December is coming on Christmas Day. After several delays due to theater closures, Warner Bros. made the decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max the sae day it arrives on the big screen. December 25th will see the highly-anticipated sequel debut on the streaming service, but it will only be available for a month.
HBO's His Dark Materials and HBO Max's The Flight Attendant will see their finales arrive on the service at some point in the month as well.
You can take a look below at the full list of movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max in December.
December 1
3 Godfathers
40 Days And 40 Nights
Absolute Power
Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
Amistad
Annabelle: Creation
The Bay
The Beguiled
Beyond Reasonable Doubt
The Bishop's Wife
The Blind Side
Blow-Up
The Book Of Henry
Bright Young Things
Bundle of Joy
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A
Code 46
Comedy Knockout
Contraband
Crimes of the Century
The Crow
The Crow: City Of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins)
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Fallen
Falling Skies
The Family Man
Father of the Bride
Fifty Shades Of Black
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Freelancers
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
The Girl With All The Gifts
Gladiator
Gun Crazy
Harry And The Hendersons
Hell in the Heartland
Hero
The History of Comedy
Holiday Affair
Hot Fuzz
How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
The Human Stain
The Hunt with John Walsh
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Joe Versus the Volcano
Juice
Just My Luck
Kung Fu Panda 2
Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks
The Last Samurai
La Unidad
Logan's Run
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Mars Attacks!
Meet Me in St. Louis
Michael Clayton
Misery
The Misery Index
My Dream is Yours
Nancy Drew
No Blade of Grass
Omega Man, The
On Moonlight Bay
Outbreak
Paid Off with Michael Torpey
Phantom Thread
Period of Adjustment
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Project X
Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack
The Redemption Project
Risky Business
Robots
Rock Of Ages
Romance on the High Seas
Room for One More
Sanctum
The Sentinel
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Shaun Of The Dead
The Shawshank Redemption
Shop Around the Corner, The
Snakes on a Plane
Snow White And The Huntsman
Something's Killing Me
Southland, Seasons 1-5
Soylent Green
SPAWN
Stargirl, Season 1
Striptease
Susan Slept Here
Talk Show the Game Show
Tea for Two
Those Who Can't
Three Godfathers
THX 1138
Timeline
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
True Grit
Unfaithful
Unmasking a Killer
Very Scary People, Season 1
The Wedding Date
Westworld
What Bitch?
Wrath of the Titans
Wrecked
Yogi Bear
Young Man with a Horn
December 2
Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Baby God is a shocking examination of the work of a Las Vegas fertility specialist, the late Dr. Quincy Fortier, who assisted hundreds of couples struggling with difficulty conceiving and the many women he guided to pregnancy through the use of his own sperm without their knowledge or consent
December 3
Full Bloom, Season Finale
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons,Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere
Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
December 4
Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
Bright Now: Alien Worlds
Engineering the Future
La Leyenda Negra
Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
December 6
Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale
December 8
40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere
La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
One Night in Bangkok, 2020
December 10
4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
Veneno, Season Finale
Valley of Tears, Season Finale
December 17
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
Love Monster, Season 1-2
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
December 18
Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner)