Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2020
With a new month just around the corner, streaming services are finally letting users have a look at what new movies and shows are going to be added to their lineups in the weeks ahead. October is now different, and HBO Max has a pretty substantial overhaul in store for the spookiest month of the year. WarnerMedia's already-impressive library of movies and TV is about to get a whole lot bigger, with a ton of popular classics on the way in October, as well as some new originals.
There are a couple of beloved franchises that will be making their way to HBO Max next month in their entirety. All three Matrix films will be made available on HBO Max in October, alongside all four Lethal Weapon movies and the entire Friday trilogy. It's also worth noting that two of the three Austin Powers movies will be debuting as well.
The Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel will be making its way to HBO Max next month, rounding out the modern DC franchise with the film that kicked it off. In terms of originals, October will see the finales of both Lovecraft Country and Raised by Wolves, and the premiere of the original film Charm City Kings.
You can take a look at the full list of new HBO Max arrivals below.
October 1
A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
Akeelah And The Bee
All-Star Superman
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Reunion
Analyze That
Analyze This
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Ball of Fire
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Beef
Beginners,
Best in Show
BLOW
Bombshell
Boogie Nights
Boomerang
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Butterfly Effect
Cats & Dogs
Catwoman
Cellular
Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke
The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Clean and Sober
The Client
Collateral Beauty
The Color Purple
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Critters 2
Critters 4
The Curse of Frankenstein
Day Of The Dead
Death Sentence
Deerskin
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Deliverance
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Darkness
Empire of the Sun
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Endings, Beginnings
Enter The Dragon
Eraser
Firewall
Frantic
Frequency
Friday
The Friday After Next
Galaxy Quest
The Golden Compass
Gothika
Grudge Match
Hairspray
Hairspray (Musical Remake)
Harina (Aka Flour)
The Haunting
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes II
Horror of Dracula
The Hunting Ground
I Am Sam
Infamous
The Informer
The Invisible War
Jonah Hex
The Last Kiss
The Last Mimzy
Laws of Attraction
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Libeled Lady
Life as We Know It
Little Baby Bum
Little Big League
Madea's Big Happy Family
Malcolm X
Man of Steel
Marie: A True Story
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Matrix
Million Dollar Baby
Miracle of Morgan's Creek
Mister Roberts
Monsters Vs. Aliens
The Mummy
Mutiny on the Bounty
Next Friday
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
Nothing Sacred
Open Water,
Open Water 2: Adrift
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
The Pelican Brief
A Perfect Murder
The Perfect Storm
The Phantom of the Opera
Presumed Innocent
Race for the White House, Season 1
Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
Revolutionary Road
Roger & Me
Sands of Iwo Jima
Scanners
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Se7en
Semi-Pro
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Shame
Sherlock Holmes
Sleight
Son of Batman
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Steel
Superman vs. the Elite
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
They Were Expendable
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Thin Man
The Thing (2011)
A Time to Kill
Tin Cup
TMNT
Training Day
Tricky Dick
Turistas
U.S. Marshals
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?
When Harry Met Sally
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Ten Yards
The Wings of Eagles
You've Got Mail
October 6
Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere
First-time filmmaker John James’ film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.
October 7
Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth
Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.
October 8
Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.
The Fungies, Season 1B
The God of High School (Dubbed)
October 9
Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science
Room 104, Series Finale
October 15
Detention Adventure, Season 2
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere
West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.
October 16
La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers)
The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere
Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.
October 17
David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere
Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.
October 21
537 Votes, Documentary Premiere
537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.
October 22
Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere
HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.
October 23
How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere
In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.
October 25
The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere
The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.
October 27
Ghosts, Season 2
It: Chapter Two
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis’ more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans.
The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere
A documentary film based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women’s suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which “our better angels” battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.