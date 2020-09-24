Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2020

With a new month just around the corner, streaming services are finally letting users have a look at what new movies and shows are going to be added to their lineups in the weeks ahead. October is now different, and HBO Max has a pretty substantial overhaul in store for the spookiest month of the year. WarnerMedia's already-impressive library of movies and TV is about to get a whole lot bigger, with a ton of popular classics on the way in October, as well as some new originals. There are a couple of beloved franchises that will be making their way to HBO Max next month in their entirety. All three Matrix films will be made available on HBO Max in October, alongside all four Lethal Weapon movies and the entire Friday trilogy. It's also worth noting that two of the three Austin Powers movies will be debuting as well. The Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel will be making its way to HBO Max next month, rounding out the modern DC franchise with the film that kicked it off. In terms of originals, October will see the finales of both Lovecraft Country and Raised by Wolves, and the premiere of the original film Charm City Kings. You can take a look at the full list of new HBO Max arrivals below.

October 1 A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

Akeelah And The Bee

All-Star Superman

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Reunion

Analyze That

Analyze This

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Ball of Fire

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Beef

Beginners,

Best in Show

BLOW

Bombshell

Boogie Nights

Boomerang

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Butterfly Effect

Cats & Dogs

Catwoman

Cellular

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke

The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director's Cut)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Clean and Sober

The Client

Collateral Beauty

The Color Purple

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Critters 2

Critters 4

The Curse of Frankenstein

Day Of The Dead

Death Sentence

Deerskin

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Deliverance

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Darkness

Empire of the Sun

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Endings, Beginnings

Enter The Dragon

Eraser

Firewall

Frantic

Frequency

Friday

The Friday After Next

Galaxy Quest

The Golden Compass

Gothika

Grudge Match

Hairspray

Hairspray (Musical Remake)

Harina (Aka Flour)

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes II

Horror of Dracula

The Hunting Ground

I Am Sam

Infamous

The Informer

The Invisible War

Jonah Hex

The Last Kiss

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Libeled Lady

Life as We Know It

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

Madea's Big Happy Family

Malcolm X

Man of Steel

Marie: A True Story

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix

Million Dollar Baby

Miracle of Morgan's Creek

Mister Roberts

Monsters Vs. Aliens

The Mummy

Mutiny on the Bounty

Next Friday

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Nothing Sacred

Open Water,

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Pelican Brief

A Perfect Murder

The Perfect Storm

The Phantom of the Opera

Presumed Innocent

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road

Roger & Me

Sands of Iwo Jima

Scanners

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Se7en

Semi-Pro

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Shame

Sherlock Holmes

Sleight

Son of Batman

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

They Were Expendable

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

The Thin Man

The Thing (2011)

A Time to Kill

Tin Cup

TMNT

Training Day

Tricky Dick

Turistas

U.S. Marshals

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?

When Harry Met Sally

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Ten Yards

The Wings of Eagles

You've Got Mail

October 2 Lina From Lima

October 3 The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families

Downhill

October 6 Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere

First-time filmmaker John James' film is an inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.

October 7 Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth

Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host's secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.

October 8 Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight's leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence. The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

The God of High School (Dubbed) prevnext

October 9 Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science

Room 104, Series Finale

October 10 Cats (2019)

October 12 Ghosts, Season 2

October 15 Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season.

October 16 La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere

Based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.

October 17 David Byrne's American Utopia, Special Event Premiere

Directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.

October 18 Lovecraft Country, Season Finale

The Vow, Docuseries Finale prevnext

October 20 Smurfs, Season 3

October 21 537 Votes, Documentary Premiere

537 VOTES details how the international custody battle over six-year old Elian Gonzalez triggered a political earthquake in Miami-Dade County in 2000, swaying the outcome of the presidential election. After election day, with the margin of victory hinged on Florida, George W. Bush won the presidency by a mere 537 votes.

October 22 Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

HBO Max pays tribute to the epic origin stories of the LGBTQ+ movement with EQUAL, a masterful four-part docu-series that captures the gripping and true backstories of the leaders and unsung heroes, pre-Stonewall, who changed the course of American history through their tireless activism.

October 23 How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere

In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.

October 24 Emma.

October 25 The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere

The limited series follows Grace (Nicole Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

October 27 Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two John Lewis: Good Trouble

Using a mix of contemporary interviews, cinéma verité and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, directed by Dawn Porter and executive produced by CNN Films, chronicles the late Rep. John Lewis' more than 60 years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, health care reform, human rights, and his work on securing voting rights for all Americans. The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere

A documentary film based on Jon Meacham's 2018 bestseller, illuminates our present-day, fraught political reality by exploring historical challenges of the past such as the women's suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans, McCarthyism, and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. All were instances in which "our better angels" battled against the forces of hatred and division that are recurring themes in American life. Directed by Katie Davison, produced by George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, executive produced by Peter Kunhardt.

October 28 Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story

October 29 Vida Perfecta, Season 1

October 30 Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce)