Everything Coming to HBO Max in March 2022

March is just a week away and HBO Max has plenty in store for the month ahead. On Tuesday, the WarnerMedia streaming service revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows being added to the roster and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Between upcoming original titles, acclaimed HBO shows, and some of the biggest films from 2021, HBO Max subscribers are in for several treats throughout the month of March.
TV fans have a couple of highly anticipated new titles coming to HBO Max in March. Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death arrives with its first three episodes on March 3rd. Just three days later, on March 6th, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. The service will also be adding beloved series like One Tree Hill, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Whose Line Is It Anyway throughout the month.
On March 2nd, HBO Max is adding two current Best Picture nominations: Drive My Car and West Side Story. Just two days later, the latest Fast & Furious film — F9 — will be added to the lineup.
You can check out the full list of incoming HBO Max titles below!
March 1
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
March 2
Blade I, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
March 6
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
March 7
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
March 10
Dune, 2021 (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
March 23
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999,
March 24
King Richard, 2021
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022