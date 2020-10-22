HBO Max: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2020
November is just around the corner and HBO Max is set to add a horde of new titles to its lineup once again. Thanks to the massive library owned by WarnerMedia, and the existing contracts that HBO has with various studios, the new streaming service is always adding more movies and TV shows for subscribers to explore. This upcoming month is no different. From popular shows to classic movies, and even some new originals, HBO Max has quite a lot in store.
It was recently announced that the DC Universe streaming service would be converted into a comics-only subscription, meaning that all of its original content will be moving to HBO Max. That process continues in November with the arrival of both seasons of Titans, as well as all three installments of the popular Young Justice series. Titans and Young Justice will make their HBO Max debut on November 1st, alongside the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty.
For movie fans out there, HBO Max has quite a few new titles you'll likely be interested. New arrivals this month include The Dark Knight, The Hobbit trilogy, Billy Madison, Magic Mike, Oceans 11, and The LEGO Movie, among others.
You can check out the full list of new HBO Max arrivals below.
November 1
10,000 BC
13 Going On 30
2 Fast 2 Furious
Above The Rim
All Is Bright
America, America
Anchors Aweigh
Another Cinderella Story
The Arrangement
Austin Powers In Goldmember
Autumn In New York
Baby Doll
Battleship
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Billy Madison
Blast From The Past
Blood Work
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey
Broadway Danny Rose
The Bucket List
The Children
A Christmas Carol
Chronicle
City Island
City Slickers
Clash Of The Titans
Critical Care
Cruel Intentions
The Dancer Upstairs
The Dark Knight
David Copperfield
Dead Man Walking
Desperately Seeking Susan
The Devil's Advocate
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Eagle
East Of Eden
Eight Legged Freaks
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
The Enforcer
A Face In The Crowd
The Fast And The Furious
Femme Fatale
The Five-Year Engagement (Extended Version)
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
Free Willy
Friday The 13th
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
The Gauntlet
Genius
Get Santa
Girl In Progress
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Guys And Dolls
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Gilmore
Heidi
High Fidelity
High Society
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
Hollidaysburg
House On Haunted Hill
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant
J. Edgar
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
King Kong
The Last King Of Scotland
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
License To Wed
Life Stinks
Linda And The Mockingbirds
Little Man Tate
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Losers
Lowriders
Made
The Madness Of King George
Magic Mike
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Magnum Force
Malibu's Most Wanted
The Man With The Golden Arm
The Mask
Menace II Society
Miss Julie
Money Talks
Mr. Nanny
Music And Lyrics
Must Love Dogs
Mystic River
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1
Needful Things
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
Nothing Like The Holidays
Now And Then
Ocean's 11
Old School
On The Town
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World
Pleasantville
The Pledge
Popstar
Practical Magic
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 2
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
Prophecy 4: The Uprising
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
Radio Days
Red Tails
Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere
The Right Stuff
Rock Star
Rosewood
Rumor Has It
Salvador
Scoop
The Sea Of Grass
The Secret Garden
Sesame Street
Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Smurfs Christmas Special
Some Came Running
Space Cowboys
Splendor In The Grass
Sudden Impact
Summer Catch
Swingers
Swordfish
A Tale Of Two Cities
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
Terminator Salvation
Terms Of Endearment
Thief
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque
Tower Heist
The Town That Santa Forgot
Troll
Troll 2
True Crime
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Una Semana
Unaccompanied Minors
Untamed Heart
Veronica Mars
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)
We Bought A Zoo
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Wild Wild West
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Witches Of Eastwick, The
The Wood
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals
November 9
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Industry, Series Premiere
November 15
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere
November 26
Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere