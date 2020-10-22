HBO Max: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2020

November is just around the corner and HBO Max is set to add a horde of new titles to its lineup once again. Thanks to the massive library owned by WarnerMedia, and the existing contracts that HBO has with various studios, the new streaming service is always adding more movies and TV shows for subscribers to explore. This upcoming month is no different. From popular shows to classic movies, and even some new originals, HBO Max has quite a lot in store.

It was recently announced that the DC Universe streaming service would be converted into a comics-only subscription, meaning that all of its original content will be moving to HBO Max. That process continues in November with the arrival of both seasons of Titans, as well as all three installments of the popular Young Justice series. Titans and Young Justice will make their HBO Max debut on November 1st, alongside the Season 4 premiere of Rick and Morty.

For movie fans out there, HBO Max has quite a few new titles you'll likely be interested. New arrivals this month include The Dark Knight, The Hobbit trilogy, Billy Madison, Magic Mike, Oceans 11, and The LEGO Movie, among others.

You can check out the full list of new HBO Max arrivals below.