HBO Max Releases Full List of 91 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July 2026

It is, once again, the time of each month when streaming platforms release their list of new movies and TV shows for subscribers to expect at the start of the coming month. For HBO Max, July sees the arrival of the latest expansion of the Big Bang Theory universe, with multiversal sci-fi comedy Stuart Fails to Save the Universe coming mid-month. Besides that, there’s new release debuts, exclusive streaming drops, and a host of old movies dropping on the platform. In total, subscribers can expect 91 new movies and TV shows, as well as a drop of new shows to celebrate Shark Week, including Ken Leong’s K-Pop Shark Heroes, and documentaries like Jurassic Sharks. Lots to get your teeth into.
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As well as Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, HBO Max has announced the arrival of several major recent movies, including The Drama, Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, and there’s a host of classic movies like Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy, Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy trilogy, and the underrated sci-fi Pacific Rim: Uprising. On the television side, there’s 4-part Burning Man docuseries The Man Will Burn, the continued release of House of the Dragon Season 3, and the return of DC’s Batwheels for Season 3D Want to see everything coming to HBO Max in July? Read on for the full list. As ever, according to HBO Max, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. Here’s the full list:
July 1
A Life of Her Own
A Woman’s Face
Army of Darkness
Battle Cry
Bright Leaf
Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut
Desire Me
The Evil Dead (1983)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Evil Dead (2013)
Footsteps in the Dark
Goodbye Christopher Robin
Hail Satan?
Hereditary
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas
Jay & Pamela, Season 2 (TLC)
Just Friends
Lawyer Man
Legally Blonde
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Marine Raiders
My Dream is Yours
My Favorite Wife
New Moon
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Romance on the High Seas
Super Troopers 2
The Beggar’s Opera
The Clock
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Disembodied
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 3
The Frozen Dead
The Hook
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Meg
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Reluctant Debutante
The Rover
The Strangers
The Strawberry Blonde
The Usual Suspects
The Women (1939)
Up the Down Staircase
Us
Waterloo Bridge
Young Bess
July 2
The Face Doctors, Season 1 (TLC)
July 3
Deep Revenge, Season 1
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 54 (Food Network)
July 8
“UFC at the White House” with Sara Sidner, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
July 9
Kitchen Chaos, Season 1 (Food Network)
On The Case with Paul Zahn, Season 29 (ID)
The Man Will Burn (HBO Original)
July 10
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 214 (HGTV)
The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
July 12
Iyanu: The War of Twin Princes, Season 2B
Ocean’s Eight
July 13
Dumb Money
July 14
Pitmasters, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 15
People Magazine Investigates: The University of Cosmic Intelligence Cult, Season 1 (ID)
July 16
911: Did the Killer Call? Season 2 (ID)
Marc by Sofia (A24)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 6 (Discovery)
Worst Yard on the Block, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 17
Batwheels, Season 3D (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 259 (HGTV)
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tag
The Land of Sometimes
July 20
Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown, Season 1 (Discovery)
July 21
Ugliest House in America, Season 8 (HGTV)
July 22
Extreme Buyers Club, Season 1 (HGTV)
People Magazine Investigates: The Cult of the Soulful Journey, Season 1 (ID)
July 23
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Season 1 (Max Original)
July 24
My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?, Season 1 (HGTV)
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 25
Roast My Rental, Season 1 (HGTV)
July 27
Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose (CNN Original Series)
President Curtis, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
The Big Bang Theory Podcast, Season 4
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 19 (Food Network)
July 28
This Land (CNN Original Series)
July 29
Kitchen Undercover, Season 1 (Food Network)
July 31
The Drama (A24)
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