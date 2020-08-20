Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2020

While it may be one of the newest streaming services out there, HBO Max continues to foster an impressive roster of movies and TV shows. Thanks to the libraries of DC, HBO, and others, HBO Max has had a lot of great options from the time it launched. Fortunately for subscribers, the streamer continues to add popular content each and every month. September is no exception to the rule, as there are quite a few new additions for people to be excited about.

One of the most talked-about movies in all of 2020 is coming to HBO Max next month, as The Invisible Man arrives on September 19th. Other popular movies making their way to the service next month include Clerks, Snakes on a Plane, The Outsiders, Point Break, and V for Vendetta.

If you're looking for more TV to binge, there are new shows coming to HBO Max as well. Young Sheldon and Squidbillies are both arriving on the service on September 1st, along with the 12th season of Doctor Who. Next month will also see the debuts of Coastal Elites, The Third Day, and Raised by Wolves.

Are you looking forward to a whole month of new streaming options? Check out the full list of September arrivals below!