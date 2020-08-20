Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2020
While it may be one of the newest streaming services out there, HBO Max continues to foster an impressive roster of movies and TV shows. Thanks to the libraries of DC, HBO, and others, HBO Max has had a lot of great options from the time it launched. Fortunately for subscribers, the streamer continues to add popular content each and every month. September is no exception to the rule, as there are quite a few new additions for people to be excited about.
One of the most talked-about movies in all of 2020 is coming to HBO Max next month, as The Invisible Man arrives on September 19th. Other popular movies making their way to the service next month include Clerks, Snakes on a Plane, The Outsiders, Point Break, and V for Vendetta.
If you're looking for more TV to binge, there are new shows coming to HBO Max as well. Young Sheldon and Squidbillies are both arriving on the service on September 1st, along with the 12th season of Doctor Who. Next month will also see the debuts of Coastal Elites, The Third Day, and Raised by Wolves.
Are you looking forward to a whole month of new streaming options? Check out the full list of September arrivals below!
September 1
93Queen
All The Right Moves
The Astronaut Farmer
Badlands
Ballmastrz: 9009
Bandidas
Barnyard
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Dynamite
Blood Diamond
The Bodyguard
The Brak Show
Butterfield 8
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Caveman
Charlotte's Web
The Cider House Rules
City Of God
Clara's Heart
Clerks
Cold Creek Manor
Congo
The Conversation
Cop Out
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Dave
The Devil Inside
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election
Fatal Attraction
Father of the Bride
Final Destination 5
Flight Of The Phoenix
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance
A Good Year
Grease
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers
A Hidden Life
Honeymoon in Vegas
Idlewild
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
In Good Company
Jackson
JFK
Joe Pera Talks With You
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying
The Lake House
Lassie Come Home
Lazor Wulf, Season 1
Lean on Me
Life with Father
Little,
Little Women
Lost in Space
A Man Apart
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
Marathon Man
The Mexican
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run
Miracle At St. Anna
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers
Netizens
Observe and Report
Off the Air
An Officer and a Gentleman
OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative
The Outsiders
Over the Garden Wall
Over The Hedge
Point Break
Private Benjamin
Prometheus
PT 109
Red Riding Hood
The Replacements
Replicas
Reversal of Fortune
A Room With A View
Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
See No Evil
Shrek Forever After
Sin Cielo
The Sitter
Snakes on a Plane
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80
Sunrise at Campobello
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson,
Three Kings
Tigtone, Season 1
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
Two Weeks Notice
V for Vendetta
Victoria and Abdul
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
When We Were Kings
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
September 11
Detention Adventure, Season 1
Huracán (Aka Hurricane)
Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
September 14
The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere
We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere
