HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays

Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.

November 1st will see National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation added to HBO Max's streaming lineup. The beloved Chevy Chase comedy from 1989 has become an end-of-the-year staple for movie fans around the world. This year, HBO Max will be its streaming home.

What Is Coming to HBO Max in November?

Christmas Vacation is just one of many movies making their way to HBO Max this month. Here's the full list of titles being added to HBO Max on November 1st:

!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil's Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman's Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It's Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin' Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director's Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We're Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO)