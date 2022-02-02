One of the Best Movies From 2021 Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

It didn’t take long for one of the best films of 2021 to make it to the world of streaming. Nightmare Alley, the latest film from visionary director Guillermo del Toro, received rave reviews ahead of its theatrical release late last year and has continued to get some major awards buzz since then. Unfortunately, however, Nightmare Alley didn’t find a major audience in theaters its first time around (it recently received a black and white re-release), but it will now get another chance at gaining fans through streaming. On Tuesday, February 1st, Nightmare Alley was added to HBO Max.

Nightmare Alley was produced by Searchlight Pictures, so it’s under the overall Disney umbrella. Thanks to a previous deal between WarnerMedia and 20th Century Fox, all new Fox movies went to HBO streaming options first. The deal has changed slightly, allowing both Disney and Warner to get a crack at streaming new 20th Century and Searchlight films. So at the end of the now-shortened theatrical window, films like Nightmare Alley go to HBO Max and Hulu or Disney+.

So Nightmare Alley, which stars Bradley Cooper as a drifter in a carnival, is now available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu, making it incredibly accessible to anyone who has yet to see it.

Nightmare Alley was just one of many titles added to HBO Max’s lineup to kick off the new month. Here’s the full list of movies and shows that were added to HBO Max on February 1st:

