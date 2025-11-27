HBO Max Users Are Running Out of Time To Stream Some of Stephen King’s Most Iconic Movies

The clock is ticking down for HBO Max subscribers to view some of Stephen King’s best-known movies. November at the streamer has been a big one for fans of the famed author, as HBO Max has continued to release new episodes of the new series It: Welcome to Derry. The streamer’s horror catalog as a whole has grown with the arrival of films like House of 1000 Corpses, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Devil’s Rejects. That collection is set to suffer a massive loss on November 30th when four King adaptations depart HBO Max.

The biggest loss will be The Shining, widely considered one of the best horror movies ever. Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of King’s 1977 novel of the same name is a masterpiece of the genre known for the chilling atmosphere of the Overlook Hotel, its psychological tension, and memorable performances from Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, a recovering alcoholic and aspiring writer who unravels into a homicidal maniac, and Shelley Duvall as Wendy Torrance.

Unfortunately, The Shining is not the only King film departing on November 30th. Christine, John Carpenter’s 1983 supernatural horror film about a possessed 1958 Plymouth Fury that turns on its new owner, is also scheduled to exit. Two other movies – Children of the Corn and Firestarter – are also on the departing list. Those two films were both released in 1984.

HBO Max Is Still a Treasure Trove for the Master of Horror

The departure of those four movies, and The Shining in particular, marks major losses, but HBO Max has plenty of other streaming options for fans of the Master of Horror. The streamer is known as a go-to destination for the horror genre, and HBO Max features a large catalog of King adaptations.

The most exciting title currently streaming on HBO Max is It: Welcome to Derry, a new series that explores the origins of Pennywise and the history of the town of Derry. The show is the fourth major on-screen title to be based on King’s 1986 novel It, with the 1990 miniseries and the two recent feature films, It and It Chapter Two, also available to stream on HBO Max. The eight-episode debut season drops new episodes every Sunday through the Season 1 finale on December 14th.

Outside of It, HBO Max’s streaming catalog also includes the Max Original film Salem’s Lot, the first feature film adaptation of the book of the same name about a writer who returns to his small hometown, Jerusalem’s Lot, to find it being slowly taken over by a vampire. The original series The Outsider is also streaming.

Where to Stream the Departing Stephen King Movies After They Leave Netflix?

The exit of the four movies from HBO Max will make viewing them a little more difficult, but it won’t be impossible. The Shining and Firestarter currently aren’t streaming outside of HBO Max, but Christine is available on Philo, and Children of the Corn streams on Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Plex. All four films are available on VOD. It’s also possible that the movies will move to new streaming platforms in December.

