HBO Max’s Newly-Added Video Game Movie is an Instant Hit (8 Years After its Disappointing Release)

Video game adaptations are typically held to a different standard, so when one drops and it doesn’t match what the existing fandom imagined, the reviews are generally a bloodbath. And that’s especially true for this video game adaptation from 2018, based around an IP with one of the most well-known main characters to date. Fans of the game and the movies that came before it didn’t particularly appreciate the more grounded approach that was taken with the main character. But despite poor reviews, it seems the movie is finding a second life in terms of viewership, becoming the second most-watched movie on HBO Max this weekend.

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Tomb Raider, released in 2018, was a reboot of the franchise that originally starred Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft. This new version starred Alicia Vikander and centered on Lara’s journey as she attempts to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance. Seeing no other choice, she heads for her father’s last known location, a fabled tomb on a mythical island that lies somewhere off the coast of Japan. Critics also weren’t too taken with the movie, citing the thin plot as the reason for its lack of success, rather than a more toned-down Lara.

Is Tomb Raider As Bad As It Seems?

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Yes and no. The critics got it right that the plot was lacking, too shallow to support the performances from a great cast. And Vikander brought something different to the role than fans had seen before—more relatable grit and less blatant sex appeal. Of Vikander’s performance, critic Merryn Jones says, “The real pleasure of this Tomb Raider is Alicia Vikander’s distinctively living embodiment of Lara Croft. Part athlete, part sleuth, this Lara is all sinew and soulful drive.” But even that performance couldn’t save the script. “Though it’s far from breaking new ground and is plagued by poor writing, it’s a mostly enjoyable action film,” says critic Daniel Howat. It’s a nice way of saying “serviceable, but nothing special.”

Casual viewers were pretty hard on the film, claiming that while it felt like watching a video game, it didn’t hold up to Jolie’s portrayal of Croft. “Understanding that this is an inexperienced Lara…the film still lacked the empathy, courageousness, and intelligence of the previous (Angelina Jolie) films in the franchise. Don’t enter this film with any expectations of a true explorer/tomb raider,” said one viewer. Ratings and reviews aside, it seems people are still willing to watch this adaptation, finding things to enjoy despite the paltry script and departures from the original films.

Do you have a favorite moment from Tomb Raider? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.