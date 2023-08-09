Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger Unite to Promote Netflix's New Action Movie

Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger are appearing in a new teaser video for Heart of Stone. No, not because Schwarzenegger actually appears in the movie, which stars Gadot and is set for release on Friday. The movie, which also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, has been one of the most anticipated Netflix releases since its trailer arrived at the company's June TUDUM event. Schwarzenegger was recently tapped as the company's "Chief Action Officer," presumably as a way of creating a number of ads like this to promote Netflix's action catalogue -- something that's doubly convenient when actors are on strike and you need to get buzz, because Gadot isn't going to be out there making talk show appearances.

In Heart of Stone, Gadot plays an elite agent, Rachel Stone, who must embark on a dangerous mission to stop a hacker from stealing a shadowy global peacekeeping agency's most valuable and dangerous weapon. The film is directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and a story by Rucka.

You can see the video below.

Schwarzenegger took the gig with Netflix, and appeared in a promo for Extraction 2, with Netflix teasing things like The Witcher and Heart of Stone in addition to Schwarzenegger's own FUBAR. The streamer has an aggressive slate of action content coming -- both originals, and licensed content like the S.W.A.T. TV show -- coming in the next few months, with Arnold attached to the slate in a big, visible way.

This is how Netflix describes Heart of Stone: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.