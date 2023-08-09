Heart of Stone Star, Director Want to Cross Over With Army of Thieves

Netflix is getting ready to release their next big film, with the Gal Gadot-led Heart of Stone set to premiere on the streaming service later this week, and fans are excited to see what the film is about. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Heart of Stone has Gadot doing a different kind of action movie, and it's interesting to see her as a spy. The stars of Heart of Stone have been doing the press tour for the film, and Gadot recently used the opportunity to reveal a cool Wonder Woman 3 update. Now, the director of the film, Tim Harper and star Matthias Schweighofer, are revealing which Netflix franchise they would want to crossover with. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Harper and Schweighofer revealed that they would want to see Heart of Stone crossover with Army of Thieves.

"Army of Thieves," Harper said before Schweighofer interjected. "This would be crazy. The Army of Thieves franchise. Imagine Jack of Hearts meeting Ludwig Dieter. That would be really fun."

"I think this is it. This is the one we've got to make, you know? Who directs it though? That's the question." Harper added.

What happens in Heart of Stone?

Netflix describes Heart of Stone as follows, "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset."

Harper directs Heart of Stone from a screenplay by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder. In addition to Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighofer.

What was Army of Thieves About?

Army of Thieves was released back in 2021 and served as a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Schweighofer directed the film and here is how Netflix describes Army of Theives:

"In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Army of Theives features Schweighofer as Ludwig Dieter and also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen as Dieter's crew mates.

Heart of Stone will arrive on Netflix on August 11th, while Army of Thieves is exclusively streaming on the platform now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Heart of Stone and Army of Thieves as we learn it!

