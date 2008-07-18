Heath Ledger Fans Remember The Dark Knight Star on the Anniversary of His Death

Between his charm and his looks, Heath Ledger's early acting career earned him a number of roles in lighthearted teen adventures, such as 10 Things I Hate About You and A Knight's Tale, only for his career to evolve to tackle more mature subject matter with projects like Monster's Ball and Brokeback Mountain. Fans who were only familiar with his earlier works were somewhat conflicted when they heard he had scored the role of The Joker in The Dark Knight, only for his performance to become one of the film's biggest success, which even earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Tragically, this Oscar was posthumous, as he had passed away on January 22, 2008, months before anyone got to see his performance.

"I took huge pride in having been in any way involved with this great performer, this legacy," The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan shared with the BBC in 2018. "He was an extraordinary person, an extraordinary actor and for him to be recognized in that way I think it was very meaningful for his family and meaningful for film history that what he contributed, and he contributed in many different ways to film history, but that it be marked in that way I was very proud to have been part of that."

Ledger might be gone, but he's surely not forgotten, as his fans have taken to social media to remember the star on the anniversary of his passing.