Heath Ledger Fans Remember The Dark Knight Star on the Anniversary of His Death
Between his charm and his looks, Heath Ledger's early acting career earned him a number of roles in lighthearted teen adventures, such as 10 Things I Hate About You and A Knight's Tale, only for his career to evolve to tackle more mature subject matter with projects like Monster's Ball and Brokeback Mountain. Fans who were only familiar with his earlier works were somewhat conflicted when they heard he had scored the role of The Joker in The Dark Knight, only for his performance to become one of the film's biggest success, which even earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Tragically, this Oscar was posthumous, as he had passed away on January 22, 2008, months before anyone got to see his performance.
"I took huge pride in having been in any way involved with this great performer, this legacy," The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan shared with the BBC in 2018. "He was an extraordinary person, an extraordinary actor and for him to be recognized in that way I think it was very meaningful for his family and meaningful for film history that what he contributed, and he contributed in many different ways to film history, but that it be marked in that way I was very proud to have been part of that."
Ledger might be gone, but he's surely not forgotten, as his fans have taken to social media to remember the star on the anniversary of his passing.
Many Faces
13 years without heath ledger, i will always love him...forever and ever pic.twitter.com/MRyD8KEUVb— elif (aile değerlerine zarar veren marjinal) (@soxngbird) January 22, 2021
Miss You
today marks 13 years without heath ledger. we miss you. pic.twitter.com/08TXcT33BH— kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) January 22, 2021
Monumental Talent
Heath Ledger passed away on this day thirteen years ago. He was one of my favorite actors of all time.
Such a monumental talent that delivered what is quintessentially the greatest performance in comic book film history.
He was gone far too soon. I miss him... pic.twitter.com/eBm5UHB1eo— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 22, 2021
Sensational
HEATH LEDGER tragically left us 13 years ago today. He's sensational as the Joker in THE DARK KNIGHT so here's the fantastic interrogation scene. #HeathLedger. pic.twitter.com/kzLLGRqDJ6— All The Right Movies (@right_movies) January 22, 2021
Touching Tribute
13 years today. We are thinking about and missing you today, Heath.
“I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger” Joaquin Phoenix SAG Awards Speech pic.twitter.com/rDGGr5PzDi— Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) January 22, 2021
Enduring Legacy
“ Heath Ledger has left us an original and enduring legacy ” 🕊 pic.twitter.com/p3WzcCOcub— bet ◟̽◞̽ (@ledgenhaal) January 22, 2021
Beautiful, Talented Soul
in loving memory of heath ledger, and the beautiful, talented soul we lost 13 years ago pic.twitter.com/LbCLtRby5w— gwen (@phqntomthrd) January 22, 2021
In Loving Memory
In loving memory to Heath Ledger who died 13 years ago pic.twitter.com/bHVBmapC02— 🔪Horror Queen Neve🔪 (@HorrorQueenNeve) January 22, 2021
Iconic Performances
thank you Heath Ledger for giving us iconic performances every single year of your life🖤 we miss you so much pic.twitter.com/Bw3LxGTH6Q— bet ◟̽◞̽ (@ledgenhaal) January 22, 2021
Diverse Career
We lost Heath Ledger 13 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/hMwVlf1xUS— Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) January 22, 2021