Ron Perlman Still Hopes to Return for Hellboy 3, Hasn't Watched Reboot

Even over a decade after the release of Hellboy II: The Golden Army, franchise star Ron Perlman still carries even the slightest shred of hope that he and Guillermo del Toro will be able to reunite on a Hellboy 3. The actor recently sat down ComicBook.com to chat about his upcoming movie Run With the Hunted; that's when the Hellboy star admitted that even though the chances grow increasingly slim with each passing day, there's still a fire burning within the veteran actor to return to franchise.

"There's always a little ember, that lives deep within me, that says maybe one day Guillermo will wake up and go, 'You know what? Fu-ck, we need to finish this trilogy,'" Perlman tells us.

Is it realistic? Not really, the actor says. Even then, the hope remains that someday, Perlman says, he'll get to reprise his role as Big Red. "But, that's where we were, one film away from finishing," he adds. "But then, every time I see how busy he is and what he's engaging himself in, it doesn't seem like it's realistic. It doesn't seem like it's ever going to happen, but that doesn't prevent me from living in hope."

As for David Harbour's Hellboy reboot that surfaced last year, Perlman revealed he was approached for the role but turned it down due to loyalties to del Toro. If you're curious, Perlman has yet to see Harbour's take on the character. In fact, the actor doubts he'll ever tune in.

"I did not," he says. "I spent enough time immersing myself in the world of Hellboy that it was something I had no curiosity for."

Believe it or not, Perlman has read more than just Mike Mignola's Hellboy works. Back in 2014, the actor formed Wing and a Prayer Pictures, a production company that specializes in developing content from first-time writers. As the actor puts it, he'd love developing whatever comic book properties draw his interest.

"I'm open to anything that kind of shines a light on facets of humanity that fascinate me and that engage me, and that I find wake my curiosity muscle, whether that be an adaptation," Perlman concludes. "It just so happens that I'm known for reading first-time writers and they always have original material. So, the first few years of the production company has been more representation of that than anything else."

Both of Perlman's Hellboy flicks are available wherever movies are sold.

