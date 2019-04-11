Milla Jovovich Says Her ‘Hellboy’ Villain Is “Very Witchy” and “Very Cool”

Hellboy reboot star Milla Jovovich says her villain, ancient sorceress Nimue the Blood Queen, is terribly misunderstood.

"It was incredible to be a part of that franchise and it was really fun filming it. My character is very witchy but also she's very cool and very sweet, and I don't understand why everyone's trying to kill her. It's really too bad," the Resident Evil star told IMDb host Kevin Smith at Sundance.

"She's trying to bring the human world and the monster world together, to unite, and I don't know, nobody wants to see that happen."

Also caught between worlds is the titular half-demon, who "is sort of destined to bring about the apocalypse, and yet he himself just wants to be, like, a good guy," star David Harbour previously told USA Today.

"Hellboy is fundamentally a sweet-hearted guy but also a big old killer, just whacking people. We explore the horror of what it must be like to be from hell and to struggle to find your place among human beings."

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The R-rated reboot — standing separately from the pair of films directed by Guillermo del Toro — will further explore the monster-killing Hellboy's emotional stakes in his job as a B.P.R.D. agent tasked with brutally slaying other creatures.

"There's really a sense that you're actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters," Harbour told Empire.

"You're chopping their heads off, you're bathing in their blood and you're feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing. We're taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He's a weapon."

Creator Mike Mignola added the new iteration of the franchise is "trying to do something very different," and that no part of the film was "ever going to be like other superhero movies."

"And the more Marvel stuff there is, the more DC stuff there is, Hellboy never really feels like — even in the del Toro things — a superhero movie. It's so much 'big teams of guys, in costumes, running around and saving the world from big cosmic menace stuff...' I believe the new movie will feel even less like a regular superhero thing," he said.

"The idea with this one was to make it play much less like a superhero film, to downplay the superhero elements even more than del Toro did. This one is much more folklore/mythology/horror, and not 'big team rushing into to do battle with whatever kind of stuff.'"

Hellboy opens April 12.