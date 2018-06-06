‘Hellboy’ Reboot Release Date Revealed [Update]

UPDATE: Lionsgate is stating that previous reports of the Hellboy release date are in error, and that the film currently does not have an official release date.

There’s a lot of buzz around the upcoming Hellboy reboot film, thanks to the recently revealed first look at Stranger Things star David Harbour in character as Hellboy. With the reboot now officially in production, we now have an official release date to share!

Hellboy will be released in theaters on January 11th, 2019 in the US, according to Empire. The film will also star Ian McShane as Professor Broom; Milla Jovovich as the evil Nimue the Blood Queen; and Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to play Ben Daimio. The Descent and Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall will be directing from a script by Eureka‘s Andrew Cosby and Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Christopher Golden.

While the film is only going by Hellboy at the moment, it’s storyline will be based on “The Wild Hunt” storyline from the comics. That arc sees Nimue, The Blood Queen resurrected, forcing Hellboy and his allies into an all-out war for the artifact(s) that slay the Blood Queen once and for all.

Take a look at Harbour as Hellboy, below. As stated, the Hellboy reboot will be in theaters on January 11, 2019.

