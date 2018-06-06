‘Hellboy’ Reboot Adds Penelope Mitchell to Cast

The Hellboy reboot has added yet another new cast member in the form of Hemlock Grove actress Penelope Mitchell. Deadline reports that Mitchell has joined Hellboy in the role of an Elder Witch, who sides with Hellboy and Co. in the battle against Nimue, The Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich).

Mitchell joins castmates like Stranger Things stars David Harbour (playing the new Hellboy) and Ian McShane (as Hellboy’s adoptive father, Professor Broom). Directing the reboot is The Descent helmer, Neil Marshall. The film had a recent bit of controversy when Deadpool star Ed Skrein was cast as a half-Japanese character; however, the actor stepped down from the role, in a show of cultural sensitivity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the events of “The Wild Hunt” comic book story the film is based on, The Blood Queen is revived by a vengeful fairy, in exchange for having his power restored, and Hellboy delivered to him. The Blood Queen takes revenge on the other witches of Britain (she was once King Arthur’s Lady of the Lake), and became a goddess of war that Hellboy had to defeat at great cost – like having his soul dragged down to hell.

Mitchell could be playing any one of the “Drowned Witches” that help Hellboy defeat The Blood Queen, as that witch vs witch rivalry is a significant part of “The Wild Hunt” storyline.

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.