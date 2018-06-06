Ed Skrein Exits ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Following Whitewashing Controversy

Ed Skrein has stepped down from his role in the Hellboy reboot in the wake of controversy surrounding his casting.

Skrein’s casting in the film was first announced last week, and has drawn quite a bit of controversy in the days since. The Deadpool alum was set to play Major Ben Daimio, a mixed race character with Asian heritage.

Skrein announced his departure from the film in a statement on his Twitter, which you can read below.

Ben Daimio was initially described as “a rugged military member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who, due to a supernatural encounter, can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain.” It is currently unknown who will take Skrein’s place in the role.

Lionsgate and Millennium, as well as Hellboy producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin, have since issued a statement to Deadline, which you can read below:

Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision. It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material.

The Hellboy reboot is the latest big-screen adaptation to draw criticism for whitewashing. Tilda Swinton’s role in Doctor Strange and Scarlett Johansson’s role in Ghost in the Shell are two of the most noteworthy recent examples.

The upcoming film, which will see Stranger Things‘ David Harbour in the title role, has been met with a mixed reception since it was first announced. Some fans of the character believed that the reboot was unfair to Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman, who previously helped bring the character to life in two films and had been clamoring for a chance to make a third installment.

Joining Harbour in the Hellboy reboot is American Gods‘ Ian Mcshane, who will be playing Hellboy‘s adoptive father, Professor Bloom. Also appearing in the film is Milla Jovovich, who will be portraying the film’s antagonist, The Blood Queen.