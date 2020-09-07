Henry Cavill Fans Are Demanding His Return in a New Superman Movie

The past year has had some unexpected surprises for DC movie fans, from establishing a live-action multiverse to the confirmation that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will become a reality. The long-elusive cut of the film will bring a lot of DC Comics' biggest superheroes to the big screen, including Henry Cavill's take on Clark Kent/Superman. With Zack Snyder's Justice League not set to debut until next year, fans are already getting hyped at the idea of seeing Cavill return to play the Man of Steel -- and they clearly want to see him do more. On Monday, the phrase #HenryCavillSuperman began to trend on Twitter, as fans shared their aspirations and wishes for Cavill's onscreen future.

At the moment, a proper sequel for Cavill's Man of Steel has yet to be announced, but a report earlier this year indicated that he will appear across multiple upcoming DC movies in a cameo or a supporting role. That being said, fans have had a lot of hopes for what Cavill's tenure as Superman could evolve into -- and they aren't afraid to share it. Here are some of our favorite #HenryCavillSuperman tweets.