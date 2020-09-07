Henry Cavill Fans Are Demanding His Return in a New Superman Movie
The past year has had some unexpected surprises for DC movie fans, from establishing a live-action multiverse to the confirmation that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will become a reality. The long-elusive cut of the film will bring a lot of DC Comics' biggest superheroes to the big screen, including Henry Cavill's take on Clark Kent/Superman. With Zack Snyder's Justice League not set to debut until next year, fans are already getting hyped at the idea of seeing Cavill return to play the Man of Steel -- and they clearly want to see him do more. On Monday, the phrase #HenryCavillSuperman began to trend on Twitter, as fans shared their aspirations and wishes for Cavill's onscreen future.
At the moment, a proper sequel for Cavill's Man of Steel has yet to be announced, but a report earlier this year indicated that he will appear across multiple upcoming DC movies in a cameo or a supporting role. That being said, fans have had a lot of hopes for what Cavill's tenure as Superman could evolve into -- and they aren't afraid to share it. Here are some of our favorite #HenryCavillSuperman tweets.
#HenryCavillSuperman— Axtion Am (@Axtion_Am) September 7, 2020
After seeing this trending
Me calling the WB office to check if Henry Cavill is still the current Clark Kent: pic.twitter.com/vuPMrd8JHo
What the world need now is hope #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/9m5KWq0XGy— Steven - Podcaster 🏴 (@stebob1984) September 7, 2020
Even Batfleck is shocked that we haven't gotten any more solo #Superman movies with Henry Cavill!#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/fWzLoddKSE— Chris Wong-Swenson #PingPongFlix 👍 (@pingpongflix) September 7, 2020
I honestly think Henry Cavill is the perfect Superman actor. His physique, looks, enthusiasm, subtlety and knowledge and love for the character are all things that make him born for that role. He´s been great so far, I´d love to see what more he can bring. #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/Sj2UZWL32U— Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) September 7, 2020
Are we ever gonna stop asking for another Superman solo movie??#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/yx8WKOUYwb— Dany of Rivia will see #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@CaresDaniella) September 7, 2020
“You will give the people of Earth an ideal to strive towards. They will race behind you, they will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun, Kal. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders.” #HenryCavillSuperman #HenryCavillpic.twitter.com/OCikNPa90O— White Wolf✵‿.•*´¯ *✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) September 7, 2020
Henry Cavill was the best Superman since Christopher Reeve & this is coming from someone who loved "Lois & Clark". And Henry deserves another Superman film. Try to change my mind.#HenryCavillSuperman 💪 pic.twitter.com/VatjWExrSO— Sha Hartley (@shahartley) September 7, 2020
Don't know why #HenryCavillSuperman is trending, but shout out to the best movie superhero. Can't wait to finally see him, and Lois!, again next year pic.twitter.com/UhYrCdD4yl— Antonio (@yodaspecies) September 7, 2020
There’s no reason not to make a sequel to Man of Steel. The perfect cast has already been established. Get a screenwriter and filmmaker passionate about building on what we already have and let’s fly!#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/gV1wE7vNuS— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 7, 2020
We are going to see him come back and rise in #TheSnyderCut and i cant wait.
But we want more? YES.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/HInGNrJ0jP— Daniel Garrido M. (@Dani_Elgarri30) September 7, 2020