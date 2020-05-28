Henry Cavill's Superman to Return in Multiple DC Movies

✖

Henry Cavill will once again put on Superman's red cape for DC Films. While a report in 2018 suggested Cavill had left the role behind, ComicBook.com has learned that Cavill and Warner Bros. have set a deal for the Man of Steel actor to reprise his role as Superman in future DC Comics-based films. This deal does not mean that Man of Steel 2 is in the works. Instead, the studio will use Cavill's Superman similarly to how Marvel Studios has used the Hulk, playing supporting roles and making cameo appearances in films headlined by other heroes. The future of the Superman film series, with or without Cavill, remains to be determined. The studio has not yet decided which films will include Cavill's Superman.

This new deal is part of the reason that Cavill appeared on director Zack Snyder's live stream rewatch of Man of Steel last week, the same stream where Snyder announced that his cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max. Cavill debuted as Superman in Man of Steel and played the role again in Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Snyder intended for Cavill to return in a second Justice League movie, but those plans fell through when Joss Whedon replaced Snyder during Justice League's post-production.

Around the time that reports of Cavill's exit surfaced, there were also reports that Warner Bros. was working on a Supergirl movie. The film was in development with Oren Uziel writing the script. The studio expressed an intent to hire a woman to direct, with Reed Morano being the frontrunner. A report earlier this month suggested that Warner Bros. reversed course on the idea, shifting its focus back to Superman.

Cavill has expressed an interest in returning to the role of Superman in the past. "Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species," Cavill said. "That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

