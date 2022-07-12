Here Are Amazon's Best Blu-ray Deals for Prime Day 2022
Amazon got warmed up for Prime Day 2022 with a $0.99 subscription deal on Prime Video channels that includes Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more. Now that Prime Day is in full swing, they've added tons of 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray deals that feature popular movies and tv shows. What's more, there are some truly massive discounts to be had on box sets.
You can browse through Amazon's entire collection of Blu-ray deals for Prime Day 2022 right here. Some highlights from the sale can be found below.Shop Prime Day Complete Film Collection Sale
- The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K – 33% off
- Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy [4K Ultra HD] - 55% off
- Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] – 58% off
- The Godfather Trilogy [4K UHD] – 53% off
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4K - 56% off
- The Dark Knight Trilogy (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) – 54% off
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 8-Film Collection (4K + Blu-ray) – 54% off
- Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection – 60% off
- Spider-Man Trilogy 4K – 48% off
- Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 50% off
- Friends: The Complete Series (Repackaged/Blu-ray) – 36% off
- The Office: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 34% off
- Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons [Blu-ray] – 55% off
- Supernatural: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 57% off
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection [4K UHD] - 49% off
- My Hero Academia Full Seasons And Movies
-
Your Name. – 51% off
-
Akira: Movie (Blu-ray/DVD Combo) – 60% off
-
One Piece: Collection 28 – Blu-ray + DVD – 45% off
-
Rosario + Vampire: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - 49% off
-
Code Geass: Lelouch of Rebellion – The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - 58% off
-
Outlaw Star: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 55% off
-
Black Lagoon: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 63% off
-
Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – $16.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Collection (Amazon Exclusive) [Blu-ray] – 26% off
- Avatar – The Last Airbender: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] - 62% off
- Legend of Korra: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] – 62% off