Captain America: Brave New World Blu-rays Are Up For Pre-Order

These days, prep for the home video release of a blockbuster film typically begins with Blu-ray pre-orders going live on the day that the film hits theaters. That hasn’t been the case with Captain America: Brave New World. However, if you were wondering when the latest Marvel Studios film would be available to watch at home, we now have an answer.

Captain America: Brave New World will be available on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on April 15. That will be followed by a 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code (with Dolby Vision and Atmos audio), Blu-ray, and DVD release on May 13. Those dates are official. As for streaming, a release date hasn’t been announced, but we would expect to see the film hit Disney+ at some point in May or June. Read on for details on bonus features and the collection of Blu-ray variants that will be available for you to add to your MCU collection. Pre-orders are now available here on Amazon and here at Walmart, and direct links will be added to the list below when available.

Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray Options

Captain America: Brave New World Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes:

A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.

Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam’s past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

– Ever since his high-flying debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam’s past, present, and potential future in the MCU. Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they’re brought to life.

– Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they’re brought to life. Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.

– Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World. Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

Synopsis: “In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”