New Jackie Chan and John Cena Debuts at Number One on Netflix Top 10

What happens when you put John Cena and Jackie Chan together in an action movie? Well, apparently you get a massive hit on Netflix. A new film called Hidden Strike, which stars the action icon and multi-time WWE champion, was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup, making it the first time most movie fans in the United States have had the opportunity to see it. Despite very little conversation about the film online, and largely poor reviews, Hidden Strike has immediately made an impact on Netflix's Top 10.

This weekend, Hidden Strike rose directly to the top of the Netflix Top 10. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Hidden Strike as the number one film on the entire streaming service.

Chan and Cena's team-up was able to pass recently released Netflix original films like They Cloned Tyrone and Happiness for Beginners to take away the top spot.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!