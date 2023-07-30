New Jackie Chan and John Cena Debuts at Number One on Netflix Top 10
Hidden Strike just made its way to Netflix and it's already a major hit.
What happens when you put John Cena and Jackie Chan together in an action movie? Well, apparently you get a massive hit on Netflix. A new film called Hidden Strike, which stars the action icon and multi-time WWE champion, was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup, making it the first time most movie fans in the United States have had the opportunity to see it. Despite very little conversation about the film online, and largely poor reviews, Hidden Strike has immediately made an impact on Netflix's Top 10.
This weekend, Hidden Strike rose directly to the top of the Netflix Top 10. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Hidden Strike as the number one film on the entire streaming service.
Chan and Cena's team-up was able to pass recently released Netflix original films like They Cloned Tyrone and Happiness for Beginners to take away the top spot.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Hidden Strike
"Two elite soldiers must escort civilians through a gauntlet of gunfire and explosions in this film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena."
2. Happiness for Beginners
"At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life – and love – when she signs up for a grueling group hiking trip."
3. Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noire The Movie
"After a guardian of magical jewels turns an awkward girl and a popular boy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities – even to each other."
4. They Cloned Tyrone
"An eerie series of events leads an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy."
5. Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
"July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation – and an unyielding quest for justice."
6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
"When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet."
7. The Out-Laws
"When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws."
8. Paradise
"A man sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when a crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years of her own life."
9. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
"The James Webb Telescope stirs imaginations with vidid photos of distant galaxies. This documentary tracks its historic journey from inception to launch."
10. Ride Along
"When his motormouthed future brother-in-law enters the police academy, a veteran Atlanta cop takes him on a ride-along that he quickly comes to regret."