Hideo Kojima Reveals Supergirl Review & Likens it to an Iconic Masterpiece

It’s no secret that Supergirl has received a rather divided reaction from critics and audiences, and as more and more people see the film, that divide becomes more apparent. There are also several reviews that fans have especially been waiting for, and that group includes famed game designer and movie fan Hideo Kojima. Thankfully, fans just got their wish after Kojima shared his Supergirl review, and he linked it to a movie masterpiece.

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Kojima addressed some of the Supergirl comparisons to Mad Max: Fury Road, but for him, the film is more like the classic film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. On X Kojima wrote, “I saw ‘Supergirl’ in IMAX. It wasn’t a ‘superhero movie’ about saving the Earth through self-sacrifice as ‘justice’ confronts ‘evil.’ It was a coming-of-age story about saving oneself, Kara, as she struggles with her own trauma. Structurally, it feels less like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015), where everyone is driven purely by survival instinct beyond notions of good and evil, and more like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), where heroes, villains, and scoundrels all converge.”

I saw “Supergirl” in IMAX. It wasn’t a “superhero movie” about saving the Earth through self-sacrifice as “justice” confronts “evil.” It was a coming-of-age story about saving oneself, Kara, as she struggles with her own trauma. Structurally, it feels less like “Mad Max: Fury… pic.twitter.com/GDDDKFRYaw — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 28, 2026

The Supergirl to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Comparison Makes Total Sense

The comparison to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly makes sense, as the 1966 film follows three characters along an adventure that showcases their inherent differences and what happens when their paths cross with someone who doesn’t put much value in humanity or life in general if it keeps him from getting what he’s after.

The film revolves around Blondie (Clint Eastwood), Tuco (Eli Wallach), and Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef), who end up all seeking the same stash of stolen Confederate gold. Much of the film focuses on the journey of Blondie and Tuco, and both take the lead at various times, much like Supergirl and Ruthye. Blondie and Tuco start off working together and then end up being rivals before ultimately becoming friendly rivals, though Blondie presents this with a fakeout that fits his personality and the film’s tone perfectly.

As Kojima points out, it’s less about good and evil and more about the small differences that separate people when things really hit the fan. Sure Blondie is the “good” in this equation, but he still lives in the grey, though the heart does show through when he chooses. It’s certainly an interesting comparison, and the western of it all makes sense in general, as writer Tom King previously spoke of True Grit being an inspiration for the original story.

As for what’s next, Supergirl will next show up in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and is expected to have a major role. The film will also feature the DCU debut of Brainiac, a threat that will require Superman to work with his worst enemy, Lex Luthor. It remains to be seen what Supergirl’s role will ultimately be, but you have to imagine a sequence that features a powerhouse quartet of Superman, Supergirl, Krypto, and armored Lex Luthor happening at some point.

Supergirl is in theaters now.

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