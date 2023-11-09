Highlander Reboot Targeting 2026 Release Date

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been hoping to deliver a reboot of Highlander for years, and that dream seems to be getting a bit closer, as today saw Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake reveal on their investor call that the film is aiming for a 2026 release date. With the actors' strike only just getting resolved this week, it's unknown when production could officially head into full swing, and with Henry Cavill attached to star, it's also unknown when he'll have the room in his schedule to bring the adventure to life, but any confirmation of a possible release should be exciting for fans.

The original 1986 movie starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown, which explored a world in which immortals were hunting each other down in contemporary New York City, with the origins of these warriors going back centuries. That debut film earned itself four sequels, as well as inspired multiple TV series, animated projects, and comic book expansions.

Part of the reason the movie was difficult to develop was that Stahelski wasn't merely hoping to recreate the events of the original movie, but also because his goal is to honor all corners of the beloved mythology.

"I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is, when you have the tagline, 'There can be only one,' you can't just kill everybody the first time," Stahleski shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. "I'll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we've also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we're trying to do a bit of a prequel, a setup to The Gathering, so we have room to grow the property."

He continued, "Highlander, I can tell you right now, if we've got our sh-t together and pull off a feature, we've got ideas for days about how to make the coolest characters and make that an epic TV show. I just think that's a rich, rich, rich mythology. You can pick any period in time, any nationality, any culture, any type of person and make them an immortal that have to duel and deal with the burden of immortality? That's f-cking cool to me."

