The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: Ryan Reynolds Can't Catch a Break in Exclusive New Clip

All Michael Bryce wants to do is get some rest. After his death-defying adventures in The Hitman's Bodyguard, Ryan Reynolds' Michael just wants to step away from the bodyguarding business in order to focus on his health. The doctor quite literally ordered it. However, trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes. He gets tangled up in trouble once again in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which hits theaters on June 16th.

Ahead of its release in a couple of weeks, we here at ComicBook.com are happy to share an exclusive new clip from the upcoming Lionsgate sequel. In the clip, which you can watch in the video above, Michael is trying his hardest to stay away from the world of bodyguarding. Chaos quickly begins erupting all around him, and he's given a new job by Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), the wife of Samuel L. Jackson's Darius Kincaid.

Towards the end of the clip, Sonia smacks Michael in the face, prompting him to call her "vile." Last month, while speaking to Variety, Reynolds revealed that Hayek didn't hold back when slapping him across the face during their various takes.

"In Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, I’m slapped in the face twice by Salma and once by Samuel L. Jackson," Reynolds said. "For the record, it was Salma who didn’t pull the punches. Not even once. I can still feel the sharp sting of her tiny hand working its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones. May God have mercy on her soul."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes, with a screenplay written by Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy. You can check out the film's official synopsis below.

"Bryce – still unlicensed and under scrutiny – is forced into action by Darius and his wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as… well, you'll have to see."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard arrives in theaters on June 16th.