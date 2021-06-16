The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Sequel Plans Already Being Teased

✖

The original The Hitman's Bodyguard hit theaters in 2017 and became an unexpected success, going on to earn $176.6 million on a reported budget of $30 million, resulting in the upcoming sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. However, given that both films star Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, it's easy to see how the series could become a hit, as they are all immensely beloved performers. As evidenced by the title of the sequel, adding a new figure into the original dynamic is how the series was elevated, with both Hayek and director Patrick Hughes teasing that plans are already gestating about who could be added to the mix for a potential third film. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard hits theaters on June 16th.

When asked by ComicBook.com about potentially adding another beloved performer into the mix, Hayek admitted, "I hope so. If it happens, I know they're adding one more person."

Hughes also admitted that he already has a pretty good idea of who could join a third film, as he responded to the query about adding a cast member, "I can't say that because it will reveal the plot."

When pressed about a performer who is no longer with us that would have been the perfect fit for the franchise, Hughes noted, "John Candy, that's who I want."

In The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, "The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and total chaos. Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem are Antonio Banderas as a vengeful and powerful madman and Morgan Freeman as… well, you’ll have to see."

Hughes also recalled how delightful yet exhausting it is to attempt to wrangle an ensemble of compelling performers, as the film also added Antonio Baderas, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo into the mix.

"My job is sometimes ... we've got Antonio Banderas, we've got Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo's in the movie, Richard E. Grant," Hughes explained. "It's just trying to wrangle all these actors together, at the same time you've got to wrangle some sort of crazy, batsh-t stunt that's going to blow up or something. So it's a lot of spinning plates, I won't lie. it's incredibly exhausting. I usually fall asleep face down with my clothes on every night, and that's no joke."

