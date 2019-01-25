‘Hobbs & Shaw’ To Feature WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Movie Debut

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw will feature the movie debut for his cousin and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Johnson shared a photo of himself and Reigns on set of Hobbs & Shaw on Instagram, calling their moment together a “brothers roar.” Johnson’s cousin will be playing Hobbs’ little brother in the film which pairs Johnson with Jason Statham after the two showed off a tremendous chemistry in a previous Fast & Furious movie.

Check out Johnson’s post revealing Reigns in the film below!

“A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive,” Johnson wrote. “Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, Roman Reigns who’ll be playing my brother in our Fast & Furious universe. I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film.”

Reigns took a brief leave from WWE to take on a battle with leukemia, a disease he had already defeated eleven years ago. Johnson address his cousin’s current battle in the same post.

“I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia,” Johnson wrote. “His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved WWE Universe. Can’t wait to see the ‘Big Dog’ return back to the ring – his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til’ then, this sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours.”

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on July 26, 2019.