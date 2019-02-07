‘Hobbs & Shaw’s The Rock Introduces His Canine Co-Star

The first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was released last week, and there’s one movie star who hasn’t been getting the attention he rightfully deserves: Hobbs the French bulldog.

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock shared a video of the adorable doggo who made it into the movie thanks to some important connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ladies and gents, the gremlin known as HOBBS. As producer of @hobbsandshaw, I thought it was the right thing to do to actually cast my French bulldog in our movie. Nepotism shmepotism,” Johsnson wrote. “Three years ago we brought puppy Hobbs and his baby brother, Brutus home to become our ohana. Sadly, we lost puppy Brutus a few months later. Broke our hearts, but this little beast Hobbs goes on to live his best life daily and I’m quite proud of his performance in our movie.”

The attached video shows some behind-the-scenes footage of the real Hobbs, who is incredibly adorable.

“Today we’re on the set of Hobbs & Shaw, and it’s a very special day because we have arguably the biggest star of the movie, Hobbs himself,” Johnsons teased. “This is my real bulldog, Hobbs, named after my character. I talked to Hobbs and said ‘You wanna be in the movie?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in the movie.’”

When it comes to the French Bulldog, Johnson clearly adores him very much. “He’s a spoiled movie star,” he joked. “He’s got a way with the ladies.”

The Rock even put in some extra work time just so the pooch could make his onscreen debut.

“You know there’s a lot of love for this guy when I come in on my day off and be the dog wrangler,” Johnson explained.

Luckily, Hobbs ended up being great on set, and will hopefully have a long career in show business.

“Hobbs was a real pro. He was disciplined, unlike his owner,” Johnson joked. “He was professional, unlike his owner. And he listened to the director, unlike his owner.”

Johnson continued to gush over Hobbs and it’s truly the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

“He did a great job. He’s steadfast and he knows what he wants. He’s just an awesome dog with a big old heart.”

According to The Rock, the pup lived up to his namesake.

“At the end of the day, just like the character Hobbs, he’s one badass sumbitch.”

Now we want to know: does Jason Statham have a dog named Shaw?

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and doggy Hobbs, the Fast & Furious spin-off stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.