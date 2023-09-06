Hocus Pocus Conjures Up New Styles For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween is right around the corner, and Hot Topic is gearing up by leaning into their two favorite Disney movies with new fashion collections. Naturally, we're talking about Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. We'll start with Hocus Pocus, which got a mix of new and returning styles that include highlights such as a retro babydoll dress with witchy icons, a Binx-themed bowling shirt and hoodie, leggings, and a hooded cardigan inspired by Dani Dennison's witch costume.

You can shop all of the new Hocus Pocus fashions right here at Hot Topic, and all of the pieces are currently eligible for a 20% discount using the code HT20 at checkout. While you're at it, make sure to check out the new Hocus Pocus styles that have launched at Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch and in shopDIsney's Halloween collection for 2023.

As for Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the iconic film will celebrate its 30th anniversary this October, which means that you might see even more NBX than usual this Halloween. For example, Disney recently dropped new styles as part of their Halloween collection, and Hot Topic has refreshed their massive lineup with a collection that's maximum Oogie Boogie. Plus, all of the HT pieces glow in the dark!

Highlights of the collection include the Oogie Booge drape cardigan, which features a hood and glow-in-the-dark worms and stitches. There's also a glow-in-the-dark hoodie dress, split hoodie, men's cardigan, and jeans. You can shop it all right here at Hot Topic now. Inside that link you'll also find some of the previously released The Nightmare Before Christmas items designed by Her Universe / Our Universe. At the time of writing you can save 20% on many of the pieces using the code HT20 at checkout. Some of the previously released styles are are discounted by as much as 60%.

In other The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary merch news, we've seen some spectacular drops like the first The Nightmare Before Christmas 4K Blu-ray, a collection of Funko Pops, and a 13-foot animated Jack Skellington Halloween decoration. You can keep up with the latest NBX merch right here.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

Hocus Pocus Sequels

It took nearly 30 years, but Hocus Pocus did eventually spawn a sequel. 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 saw the return of Midler, Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones, with the characters once again descending on the town of Salem. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ and quickly became the biggest original movie in the streamer's history.

Given the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that a third film is in the works at Disney. Hocus Pocus 3 will be bringing back the director and one of the writers from the hit sequel, with both Anne Fletcher and Jen D'Angelo reportedly returning for the next film.

As of right now, there has been no word as to which characters could appear in Hocus Pocus 3. The Sanderson Sisters are the cornerstone of the franchise, and Hocus Pocus 2 ended up establishing a new trio of main characters. There are also the teens from the original film that didn't make an appearance in the sequel, but could turn up for the third film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas and both Hocus Pocus films are available to stream on Disney+.