Halloweentown Easter Egg Hints at Shared Universe With Hocus Pocus

✖

Both Hocus Pocus and the Halloweentown franchise have become October movie staples for Disney fans over the years, capturing the spirit of spooky season without too much actual horror. There's clearly still a love for these properties, even decades after they were released. In fact, during this year's round of annual rewatches, one fan has noticed that the two franchises may actually be connected, thanks to a hidden Easter egg in the second Halloweentown movie. Could Disney actually have a Halloween cinematic universe?

TikTok user @lyssalyssalyssahh recently posted a video about the connection between Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. In the video, which you can watch below, the user shows off the hidden Easter egg. At the very end of Kalabar's Revenge, a woman is magically given a complete witch outfit. If you take a close look at the new costume, you'll notice that it is an exact replica of the outfit worn by Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

"Hey, if you are a Disney fan, or if you just enjoy Easter eggs or conspiracy theories, I recommend you keep watching," the user explained in the video. "We watched the first three Halloweentown movies this weekend, as you do, and at the end of Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, I noticed something. Is this or is this not Sarah Sanderson's exact outfit? Does this mean that Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown exist in the same universe?"

Just because the same outfit is featured in both movies doesn't necessarily mean that a cinematic universe is afoot. After all, Halloweentown was likely inspired by Hocus Pocus, especially given the similar tone between the two franchises. This could have just been the film's way of paying homage to what came before, considering Kalabar's Revenge didn't arrive until eight years after Hocus Pocus.

Then again, thinking about a shared universe with all of the not-so-spooky Disney Halloween titles is way more fun.

Have you ever noticed the Hocus Pocus nod in Halloweentown? Let us know in the comments!