CBC Issues New Statement on Cutting Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 Cameo

Viewers of the Canadian television network CBC noticed an obvious omission to their broadcast of Home Alone 2 in recent weeks, with Donald Trump’s cameo no longer appearing in the film, though the network has confirmed that this edit was made years ago for the sake of time allotment. Given all the controversies surrounding the figure, some viewers only recently noticed this omission and thought it was an intentional attempt to erase Trump from the film, though the statement from the CBC noted that, given how small and irrelevant the cameo is, it was cut long ago when the film was acquired for broadcast.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” the CBC shared with ComicBook.com. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”

In the film, Kevin McAllister accidentally gets on the wrong flight, finding himself in New York City all alone while the rest of his family arrives in Florida. Luckily, Kevin has his father’s checkbook, allowing him to book a room in an expensive hotel. In the cameo, Kevin bumps into Trump and asks him where the lobby is, with the entrepreneur directing the child, while offering a somewhat shocked reaction to a boy being there all alone.

At the time of the film’s production, Trump was largely known as being a wealthy businessman, with the sequence serving as an indication that, for someone of his wealth to be staying at that hotel, it was clearly an extravagant place for a child to be staying.

Despite the brief sequence being cut years ago, a guest on Fox News recently expressed their frustrations at what they considered to be a hostile edit.

“I think they’re actually terrified that people will remember that before [Trump] was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure,” Mark Steyn shared on Fox & Friends. “That’s who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler. I think they’re terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are.”

Fellow host Ed Henry claimed it was the latest example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” while Katie Pavlich claimed it was an act of “censorship.”

