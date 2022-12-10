Home Alone Leaps to #1 Movie on Disney+

Home Alone is absolutely dominating on Disney+ right now. With the holidays upon us, a lot of families are rushing to the streaming platform to watch their favorite movies as a part of yearly traditions. McCaulay Culkin's classic is apparently at the top of the list. On Disney+'s home screen, Home Alone stands proudly there in the first slot. So, it could be a situation where people are just getting reminded and acting accordingly. But, so much talk online of some Christmas classics being hard to obtain or stream lends some credence to the idea that people are just in the mood for the wild pranks and delightful charm of the old movie. Disney surely doesn't mind as the Holiday Season has usually proved to be a big moment for the streamer.

Previously, Joe Pesci talked to PEOPLE about another follow-up and he believes it would be "difficult to replicate" the innocence and success of that original string of movies. "While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals," Pesci said near the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2. "It's a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years."

TBH, our decorations have already been up for 3 days. ☃️🎄❄️🎅☕🦌🎁🔔🕯️✨



What are you streaming first? #SeasonsStreamings pic.twitter.com/VuOrxD2MBA — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 3, 2022

Pesci also revealed that the run-ins with Kevin left him with some injuries that he might not want to undertake at this age. Harry and Marvel got put through the wringer in that film. Especially when Harry's head got lit on fire triggering a lightbulb.

"In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," Pesci said, noting he performed the stunt himself. "I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts."

Those flocking to Disney+ might not know about the spiritual successor to the movie that came out last year, Home Sweet Home Alone: "Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

Have you watched Home Alone this year yet? Let us know down in the comments!