Every Home Alone Movie is Now Streaming on Disney+

It’s Christmas time and for many that means returning to classic films to get in the spirit of the season and for those that like to be a little more naughty than nice the Home Alone films are perhaps your cup of tea. Up until recently Disney+ was the streaming home for most of the movies in that mischievous Christmas franchise, with the 1990 original Home Alone dominating the service according to third-party reports, but now every movie in the series is now streaming on service for anyone eager to dive into every entry. How many Home Alones are there? More than you think.

Previously Disney+ had the three theatrical movies from the series available including Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Home Alone 3, and the all-new film Home Sweet Home Alone, a Disney+ exclusive. Today Disney+ added Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House from 2002 and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist from 2012, both of which were television movies when they were released, completing the franchise and putting it all in one place.

Ever since December kicked off a few weeks ago the Home Alone films have been incredibly popular on Disney+. Though the streamer doesn’t offer any official metrics for its viewership like Netflix does, third-party data site FlixPatrol reveals what’s the most popular films and shows on Disney+. According to the site the original Home Alone was the most-watched movie on Disney+ from December 10 to December 16 and has been hovering within the Top 10 since November 11 of this year when it reached #2 on the charts.

The latest Home Alone movie marks the first entry in the series since The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox and all of its properties, making Home Sweet Home Alone the first film in the series produced by Disney. Though the film has done well for Disney+ not everyone was as enthusiastic about the idea as others. Home Alone and Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus previously blasted the idea in an interview this summer.

“In this version of Hollywood that we live in, everybody is remaking everything and rebooting everything. I mean, there’s a Home Alone reboot coming out,” Columbus told Jakes Takes over the summer. “What’s the point? The movie exists, let’s just live with the movie that existed. There’s no point in us remaking The Wizard of Oz, there’s no point in any of us remaking the classic films. Make something original, because we need more original material. So, no point.”

In any event you can still watch all six over at Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

