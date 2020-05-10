Rick Moranis Gives First Interview in Years on New Disney+ Show

✖

Disney+'s Prop Culture has become a bonafide hit and now, it's home to one of the first Rick Moranis interviews since the actor left Hollywood some 20 years ago. On the latest episode of the docuseries, Moranis sits down with host Dan Lanigan to talk about the actor's career — more specifically, his time on Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. As far as interviews go, it's a light sit-down, especially from someone who left acting at what most would consider the height of his career.

Throughout the chat, the duo talks about the various props involved in Moranis' career and — big surprise — he admitted he didn't snatch too many things from the sets he worked on. As the actor says himself, one thing he couldn't help but take were the numerous pairs of glasses his characters would wear.

The Second City mainstay decided to leave his acting career behind in the late 1990s to become a full-time father after the passing of his wife in 1991. Moranis' role in Shrunk will be the actor's first feature film role since the direct-to-video Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves was released by Disney in 1997. Since then, the actor has sparingly lent his voice to animated properties, such as Disney's Brother Bear films in the early 2000s.

Moranis confirmed the role himself this February in the perfect Twitter post.

Disney's working synopsis for the new Shrunk movie is below:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

Prop Culture is now streaming on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.