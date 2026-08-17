Horror Fans Already Traumatized By New Killer Spider Movie – Watch the Crawlers Trailer

The killer animal movie is a great subgenre in horror that has proven to be a great formula for decades; even Alfred Hitchcock put his own stamp on it with the 1963 horror movie The Birds. Since then, almost every animal you can think of has been brought to the screen and attacked unsuspecting victims in some way. Many of the movies that land in this subgenre also don’t get cute with what’s going on, simply selling themselves on the idea of the terrorizing animals that will grace the screen and make fans shriek, like Bats, Orca, Alligator, Rattlers, Frogs, and so many more.

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1990 may have delivered one of the best movies in the subgenre, which still makes fans squirm with Arachnophobia. Now, the killer animal movie has been taken up a notch, and horror fans who suffer from a fear of spiders are already tapping out just from the trailer for the new film Crawlers. Directed by Spanish filmmaker Ángel Gómez Hernández, the movie not only brings killer spiders into the mix but adds the ticking clock of an apartment high-rise forced into lockdown by the millions of mutating arachnids that are claiming it as their own. One fan has already tapped out, writing online in response to the trailer: “That’s a big nope for me. Not that the movie looks bad, but I have a deep fear of spiders.” Check it our for yourself below.

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The response has been pretty overwhelming, as fans immediately “nope” out of watching Crawlers. “Okay, spiders are basically the only kind of creepy-crawly that never scared me… until now 😂,” wrote one. One fan, though, came away with a sympathetic view of the spiders, writing: “Can we not? How bout we make the spiders the good guys for once?”

“This movie would be over with a lighter and a few cans of hairspray,” claimed one viewer, despite the trailer clearly showing someone trying to battle the spiders with a flamethrower (and losing).

Real talk. Imagine an infestation so grand that the government literally locks you in to prevent an outbreak. I wonder irl how many spiders that would take or if its more so if they have reasons to believe the type of spiders infesting the building absolutely can’t be allowed out https://t.co/CE1SaQEvmv — Clutch V. Ferguson (@ClutchVFerguson) August 17, 2026

Some fans, however, were quick to note the similarities between Crawlers and the 2023 film Infested, directed by Sébastien Vaniček (which got the attention of Sam Raimi and led to him directing Evil Dead Burn). One shot in particular, with the camera spinning around a hallway as webs are seen on every side, has drawn immediate comparisons:

We’ll know soon enough how similar the two movies are, but for now it seems like the two ideas for spider infestation in an apartment building may have just been a station that both creatives arrived at independently.

No official release date was confirmed for Crawlers, but Saban Films revealed the movie will debut in theaters soon.