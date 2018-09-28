Hot Toys Unveils a Bespin Gown Princess Leia Figure From ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

Hot Toys is following up on the Leia Organa figure from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that they released last December with this stunning Bespin Princess Leia from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!

The figure features a newly developed face sculpt with a spot on likeness to Carrie Fisher, four interchangeable hands, a highly detailed replica of her Bespin outfit, a figure stand, and a Cloud City-themed backdrop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hot Toys MMS508 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back– 1/6th scale Princess Leia (Bespin) Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, September 27th. The complete list of features can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back

Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, make up and detailed skin texture

Highly detailed hair sculpture of Leia Organa with braided hair and bun

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 27 cm tall

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) long white cape with stand up collar decorated with detailed patterns and burgundy red colored lining

One (1) burgundy red colored tunic dress with brown colored hemming at neckline, sleeve hems and bottom hem

One (1) burgundy red colored belt

One (1) pair burgundy red colored pants

One (1) pair of burgundy red colored flat shoes

Accessories:

One (1) cloud city themed graphic card attachable to the figure stand

One (1) specially designed figure stand with character’s nameplate, Star Wars logo and cloud city backdrop

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.