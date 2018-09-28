Hot Toys Unveils a Bespin Gown Princess Leia Figure From ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

Hot Toys is following up on the Leia Organa figure from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that they released last December with this stunning Bespin Princess Leia from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!
The figure features a newly developed face sculpt with a spot on likeness to Carrie Fisher, four interchangeable hands, a highly detailed replica of her Bespin outfit, a figure stand, and a Cloud City-themed backdrop.
The Hot Toys MMS508 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back– 1/6th scale Princess Leia (Bespin) Collectible Figure will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day today, September 27th. The complete list of features can be found below.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back
- Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, make up and detailed skin texture
- Highly detailed hair sculpture of Leia Organa with braided hair and bun
- Body with over 28 points of articulations
- Approximately 27 cm tall
- Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) long white cape with stand up collar decorated with detailed patterns and burgundy red colored lining
- One (1) burgundy red colored tunic dress with brown colored hemming at neckline, sleeve hems and bottom hem
- One (1) burgundy red colored belt
- One (1) pair burgundy red colored pants
- One (1) pair of burgundy red colored flat shoes
Accessories:
- One (1) cloud city themed graphic card attachable to the figure stand
- One (1) specially designed figure stand with character’s nameplate, Star Wars logo and cloud city backdrop
