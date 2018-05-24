Hot Toys Unveils Young Han Solo Figure From ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The wait for Solo: A Star Wars Story is almost over! Tomorrow we’ll see if Alden Ehrenreich can fill Harrison Ford’s shoes in the role of Han Solo, but today you can judge whether or not Hot Toys‘ young Han Solo figure can achieve that goal in 1/6th scale. If you ask us, the face sculpt seems ever so slightly off, but the figure as a whole is stunning. As you can see in the image above, Hot Toys has also provided a sneak peek at their upcoming Chewbacca figure from the film.

Hot Toys MMS492 Solo: A Star Wars Story 1/6th scale Han Solo figure will be available to pre-order in standard and deluxe versions right here at Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, May 24th. The figure features a new head sculpt, tailored outfit, the iconic blaster, and an assortment of accessories that include a watch, communicator, and metallic gold-colored lucky dice. The deluxe version will also include Han Solo’s outfit on the planet of Vandor with a pair of goggles, a fur overcoat, and a climbing belt. The full list of features can be found below.

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Brown color short hair sculpture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

One (1) interchangeable hair sculpture with magnetic feature for wearing snow goggles***

Three (3) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) right hand for holding weapon

Four (4) pieces of brown-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed gloved hands

One (1) right hand for holding weapon

One (1) gesturing left hand

Three (3) pieces of dark brown-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:***

One (1) pair of relaxed hands***

One (1) right hand for holding weapon***

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) grayish blue and black- colored V-neck shirt

One (1) brown-colored suede-like jacket

One (1) dark brown-colored leather-like belt

One (1) brown-colored leather-like blaster holster belt

One (1) pair of dark blue-colored pants

One (1) pair of black-colored boots with weathering effect

One (1) dark brown-colored mink-like overcoat with brown suede-like inner-layered jacket***

One (1) beige-colored scarf***

Weapon:

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessory:

One (1) pair of metallic gold-colored lucky dice

One (1) watch

One (1) communicator

One (1) wearable snow goggles***

One (1) climbing belt***

Interchangeable graphic cards for figure stand***

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version

