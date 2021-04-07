House Party Reboot To Star Jorge Lendeborg Jr and Tosin Cole

✖

Over the past few years, an ever-growing number of 1990s properties have been rebooted for a new era, and the results have ranged from epic to slightly underwhelming. The latest cult classic to join that list is set to be House Party, the 1990 comedy that helped launch the careers of the hip hop duo Kid 'n Play. According to a new report that was released Wednesday, we now know who the stars of the House Party reboot could end up being. Bumblebee star Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Doctor Who star Tosin Cole are reportedly in negotiations to lead the new film, which is being produced by New Line and The SpringHill Company.

Lendeborg Jr. is also known for playing Jason Ionello in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as appearing in Alita: Battle Angel and Love, Simon. His recent credits include Boogie, Bliss, and Night Teeth. Cole recently wrapped up a multi-year stint playing the companion Ryan Sinclair on Doctor Who, and is also known for appearances in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Hollyoaks.

The original House Party followed a high schooler (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaking out to his buddy (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night full of antics, music, and plenty of fun. The film is expected to be helmed by award-winning music video director Calmatic, who will be making his feature film debut. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script.

The film will be produced by Springhill Entertainment’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter, both of whom are reportedly massive fans of the original film and saw this new reimagining as "a high priority." The report indicates that New Line and Springhill were eager to find rising stars to lead the project, and will now be looking to cast the film's female leads and additional cameos.

Reginald Hudlin, who directed the original House Party, will executive produce alongsside and Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri and overseeing for the studio.

h/t: Deadline