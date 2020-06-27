How Many Scenes Does Demi Lovato Have In Eurovision Movie On Netflix?

✖

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' new comedy has hit Netflix, and it is certainly a memorable one. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga features Ferrell and McAdams as a duo of musicians who are attempting to win the world's biggest song competition, and they have some stiff competition in the form of the Katiana, the clear favorite to win the competition. Katiana is played by music superstar Demi Lovato, and Lovatics were thrilled to see her in the film. That said, they were also a bit disappointed, not with her performance or that fire song mind you, but at the fact that she's only in it for a brief few minutes. She's actually in three different segments, and each one is relatively short, with none of them more than a minute and two of them under 35 seconds. In total, she's in around 1 minute and 40 seconds give or take of the film, and fans are a little bummed she wasn't used more.

That's especially true since we get to hear a new song from Lovato in the film titled In The Mirror, though the good news on that front is that you can download the full single now. You can see some of the reactions below, which celebrate Lovato's scenes throughout the movie (especially that last one), but wish we got to see more of her.

"Watched Eurovision for Demi Lovato and she’s in 3 sec scenes #EurovisionMovie"

Watched Eurovision for Demi Lovato and she’s in 3 sec scenes #EurovisionMovie — D. H.🚀 (@_dhikrullah) June 27, 2020

"Demi Lovato in the Eurovision film"

Demi Lovato in the Eurovision film pic.twitter.com/EVt0C3LjBa — Adam 🍓 (@wegottheflow) June 26, 2020

"demi lovato’s interview promoting eurovision was longer than her actual part on eurovision"

demi lovato’s interview promoting eurovision was longer than her actual part on eurovision — omi | BLM (@demisrocknroll) June 26, 2020

"i got ALL my family together in the living room to watch “eurovision song contest: the movie” because of demi lovato and she makes a total of 1min45secs appearance and dies in a explosion....."

i got ALL my family together in the living room to watch “eurovision song contest: the movie” because of demi lovato and she makes a total of 1min45secs appearance and dies in a explosion..... pic.twitter.com/eKebZfpf23 — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) June 26, 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga is directed by David Dobkin and stars Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Melissanthi Mahut, Joi Johannsson, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Graham Norton, and Demi Lovato, and you can check out the official description below.

"When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga is streaming on Netflix now, and In The Mirror is available now.

