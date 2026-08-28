How The Whisper Man Director Uses Robert De Niro’s History With Crime Movies to Surprise You [EXCLUSIVE]

Netflix has rolled out its latest original movie, and not only is the thriller The Whisper Man based on a New York Times bestselling novel, but it also has a stacked cast. Starring Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan, Hamish Linklater, Michael Keaton, and Robert De Niro, the talent on screen is undeniable, but the story might get its hooks in you even quicker. The film follows Scott’s character, a widowed crime writer whose son is abducted, forcing him to seek help from his estranged father, a retired former police detective (De Niro). That element might hook an audience member to watch, but it’s also what got De Niro involved in the project.

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“Well, the idea that the relationship was unresolved, the whole history in the story, the backstory,” De Niro told ComicBook about what attracted him to the project. “It was good and interesting, and I thought this would be… I don’t want to say fun to do, but I’d like to do it, like be part of it, because I could understand it.”

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For director James Ashcroft, De Niro’s history of crime movies and playing larger-than-life characters meant that he could subvert the audience’s expectations about what they’d expect from a thriller where he plays a cop, calling it “a really thoughtful, nuanced performance.”

“What aligned so well with Bob is that history is just sort of in his skin and in there. So the audience, and definitely for the character, has that association,” Ashcroft added. “And what we’re seeing here is somebody who’s a lot quieter and very still. I always think of Pete as being the definition of still waters run deep, and that’s very much who Bob is as an actor and as a person. So he brings that depth without ever having to sort of display it or put it on show.’

“And I really find with Pete, especially the way Bob plays him, is that you just lean in and you want you really listen to the character, and he’s a great listener as a character, and I think it’s much more compelling seeing a quiet man, a thoughtful man with those cogs turning rather than, you know, the more boisterous, bombastic cop kicking down doors, pulling out a gun every two minutes.”

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The Whisper Man is now streaming on Netflix.