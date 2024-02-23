When Will Wonka Be Streaming on Max

Timothée Chalamet and Wonka make their Max streaming debut in March. The Dune star portrays the famous inventor, magician, and chocolate maker Willy Wonka in the latest adaptation of the character created by Roald Dahl. Instead of an older Willy Wonka portrayed by Gene Wilder, Chalamet's Wonka centers on the younger version of the character before he takes the lead in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. As with all Warner Bros. Pictures feature films, Wonka was destined to land on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max, which was formerly called HBO Max, at some point after Wonka's theatrical run, and now we know the exact date.

Wonka officially makes its streaming debut exclusively on Max Friday, March 8th. This is over 60 days since Wonka landed in theaters on December 15th, right before 2023 came to a close.

Wonka hits major box office milestone

Wonka recently crossed $600 million at the global box office, making it the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2023. After ten weeks in theaters, Wonka earned $210 million in North America in addition to $395.1 million internationally, which has brought its total to $604.9 million worldwide. It is one of only seven films released in 2023 to hit this milestone.

The other top box office earners of 2023, in ascending order, are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($690,615,475 worldwide), Fast X ($704,875,015 worldwide), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845,555,777 worldwide), Oppenheimer ($957,503,905 worldwide), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1,361,956,191 worldwide), and Barbie ($1,445,638,421 worldwide).

What is Wonka about?

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Barbie and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy® and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Alice in Wonderland, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar® nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar® winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Lost Daughter, The Crown), and Hugh Grant (Paddington 2, Bridget Jones's Diary, Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).