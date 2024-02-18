Wonka Surpasses Major Box Office Milestone

Wonka was released in theaters back in December, and it's still crossing box office milestones two months later. The movie was a huge hit over the holidays and has been the top earner at the box office on multiple weekends. Starring Timothée Chalamet as a young version of Willy Wonka, Wonka just surpassed another box office milestone. According to Variety, Wonka has crossed $600 million at the global box office.

After ten weeks in theaters, Wonka has earned $210 million in North America in addition to $395.1 million internationally, which has brought its total to $604.9 million worldwide. It is one of only seven films released in 2023 to hit this milestone.

The other top box office earners of 2023, in ascending order, are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($690,615,475 worldwide), Fast X ($704,875,015 worldwide), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845,555,777 worldwide), Oppenheimer ($957,503,905 worldwide), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1,361,956,191 worldwide), and Barbie ($1,445,638,421 worldwide).

What Is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

In addition to Chalamet in the titular role, Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Who Won The Weekend Box Office?

Bob Marley: One Love broke records for a film opening on Valentine's Day and is now looking at a six-day total of about $51 million domestic, and $80 million worldwide. Madame Web will finish the President's Day weekend in a distant second place, earning around $26 million during that same six-day release window. Wonka came in sixth this weekend at the box office.

Wonka is still playing in theaters and is currently available for digital purchase. The film is expected to be released in 4K ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 27.