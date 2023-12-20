Wonka Blu-ray Pre-Orders Kick Off With 4K SteelBook Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wonka, the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel starring Timothee Chalamet, is off to a hot start at the box office and the reviews have been largely positive. That said, you might have rushed out to the theater to see the film and decided that it's a must have for your Blu-ray collection. If that's the case, your options kicked off today with a 4K Blu-ray SteelBook that you can pre-order exclusively here at Walmart now. Inside that link you'll also find pre-order options for the standard Blu-ray and DVD.

Target is also offering an exclusive standard Blu-ray that includes character cards. We expect that additional exclusive options will be available here at Amazon and here at Best Buy in the coming days along with standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions. Naturally, details on bonus features haven't been revealed this early on, but this article will be updated with that information when it becomes available.

ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw awarded the film a review score of 4-out-of-5. He writes in his review of Wonka:

"Wonka has a lot going for it, but the screenplay by Simon Farnaby and Paul King does admittedly drag in parts. The premise of the film's story (Willy falling into indentured servitude and having to sell his chocolates in secret) has admirable thematic goals, conveying a story about how such pleasures are best shared and enjoyed by groups, and how Wonka learns that lesson through experience. However, the actual beats of the story begin to feel circular, and by the second act, it's hard to gauge where the story is trying to go. When the plane ultimately gets to the hangar, the point is hammered home in a heartfelt way, yet it doesn't feel like the journey was completed with confidence, instead salvaged in the edit bay. But a salvage job is still a salvage job in the end – and like its titular protagonist, Wonka has just enough magic to pull from some unseen corner of its hat to have fans walk away feeling like the treat was worth it."

What Is Wonka About?

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Wonka is playing exclusively in theaters now.