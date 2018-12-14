Kit Harington’s Lost Audition Tape for ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Surfaces

Kit Harington has been in his fair share of high-fantasy films and TV shows, and an adorable new video combines the two in a great way.

A lost “audition” tape for the How to Train Your Dragon franchise has been released online, which shows Harrington auditioning in 2010 alongside Toothless the Dragon. Throughout it all, there’s a slew of references to Harington’s role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, as well as Eret in the second and third How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

The end result is pretty darn adorable, with Harington joking about Jon Snow’s parentage theories, getting knocked over quite a bit, and even sharing craft services with his dragon friend. There’s even a delightful joke about why Harington always looks like he’s brooding.

This video comes about at a pretty serendipitous time, as both Game of Thrones and How to Train Your Dragon are nearing their conclusions in the next year. The final season of Thrones is shrouded in quite a lot of mystery, but it sounds like Harington is relatively content with bringing the story to a close.

“It’s just been this amazing journey.” Harington explained in July. “I kinda said to them on my wrap speech that it’s always been more than a job. They were a family and it was my life. I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been quite emotional all last week thinking about having finished it.”

Meanwhile, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will bring the franchise to a close, and is expected to make fans feel a lot of feels in the process.

“We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way,” writer-director Dean DeBlois explained in a recent interview.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will premiere in theaters on February 22nd. The final season of Game of Thrones will debut in April.